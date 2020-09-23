Alleged Pixel 4a (5G) benchmark scores stoke excitement for new Google phones
While the scores don't hold a candle to this year's Android flagships, they are unsurprisingly a decent improvement over what the Pixel 4a could manage.
More importantly, they aren't a huge downgrade over last year's Pixel 4, which is a true high-end phone with the Snapdragon 855 under the hood. In fact, the single-core performance has seemingly improved, albeit marginally.
That bit is noteworthy because the Snapdragon 765G, which will likely power the Pixel 4a (5G), is also expected to fuel the Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 is tipped to come with more memory than the Pixel 4a (5G), which means it will be a little speedier.
The leaked benchmark scores suggest it will not be a slowpoke when pinned against the Pixel 4 despite having a midrange chip under the hood.
Google is reportedly sitting out the flagship race this year, and it will likely return in 2021 with a proprietary chip.
The Pixel 4a (5G) will retail for $499. It will supposedly come with a 6.24-inches OLED display, a plastic body, a dual-camera array with a 12.2MP main sensor, a 3,800mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM.
The not-so-flagship Pixel 5 will likely have a 6.01-inch 90Hz screen, a 12.2MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra wide angle unit, a 4,000mAh battery, and 8GB of RAM. It is widely expected to cost $699, with one leaker claiming it will go for $649.
Both phones will likely be announced on September 30.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Google Pixel 4a leaks (17 updates)
-
Now reading
23 September Alleged Pixel 4a (5G) benchmark scores stoke excitement for new Google phones
-
12 August Google Pixel 4a live wallpaper "Eclipse" tracks the phone's battery life
-
4 August Google Pixel 4a: All you need to know about the release date, price, specs, and camera
-
1 August Google Pixel 4a detailed in full before launch: specs, cameras, price, availability
-
31 July Case maker posts Pixel 4a image and... the game is on!