Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
Android Google 5G

Alleged Pixel 4a (5G) benchmark scores stoke excitement for new Google phones

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 23, 2020, 1:48 PM
Alleged Pixel 4a (5G) benchmark scores stoke excitement for new Google phones
The upcoming Pixel 4a (5G) has now allegedly graced Geekbench 5, as spotted by Abhishek Yadav. It achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 610 and 1553, respectively. 


While the scores don't hold a candle to this year's Android flagships, they are unsurprisingly a decent improvement over what the Pixel 4a could manage.

More importantly, they aren't a huge downgrade over last year's Pixel 4, which is a true high-end phone with the Snapdragon 855 under the hood. In fact, the single-core performance has seemingly improved, albeit marginally.

That bit is noteworthy because the Snapdragon 765G, which will likely power the Pixel 4a (5G), is also expected to fuel the Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 is tipped to come with more memory than the Pixel 4a (5G), which means it will be a little speedier.

The leaked benchmark scores suggest it will not be a slowpoke when pinned against the Pixel 4 despite having a midrange chip under the hood.

Google is reportedly sitting out the flagship race this year, and it will likely return in 2021 with a proprietary chip.

The Pixel 4a (5G) will retail for $499. It will supposedly come with a 6.24-inches OLED display, a plastic body, a dual-camera array with a 12.2MP main sensor, a 3,800mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM.

The not-so-flagship Pixel 5 will likely have a 6.01-inch 90Hz screen, a 12.2MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra wide angle unit, a 4,000mAh battery, and 8GB of RAM. It is widely expected to cost $699, with one leaker claiming it will go for $649.

Both phones will likely be announced on September 30.

Related phones

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Featured stories

Popular stories
Is Apple using scare tactics to sell the Watch?
Popular stories
LG Wing hands-on: what does the LG Wing do?
Popular stories
Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max benchmark results fail to impress
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 5 II 5G is official: price, release date, specs, all you need to know

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end models are frustrating users
Popular stories
You need to set up this useful new iOS 14 feature for your iPhone right now!
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless