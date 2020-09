Alleged Pixel 4a (5G) benchmark scores stoke excitement for new Google phones

While the scores don't hold a candle to this year's Android flagships, they are unsurprisingly a decent improvement over what the While the scores don't hold a candle to this year's Android flagships, they are unsurprisingly a decent improvement over what the Pixel 4a could manage.



More importantly, they aren't a huge downgrade over last year's Pixel 4, which is a true high-end phone with the Snapdragon 855 under the hood. In fact, the single-core performance has seemingly improved, albeit marginally.



The leaked benchmark scores suggest it will not be a slowpoke when pinned against the Pixel 4 despite having a midrange chip under the hood.



Google is reportedly sitting out the flagship race this year, and it will likely return in 2021 with a proprietary chip



The Pixel 4a (5G) will retail for $499. It will supposedly come with a 6.24-inches OLED display, a plastic body, a dual-camera array with a 12.2MP main sensor, a 3,800mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM.



The not-so-flagship Pixel 5 will likely have a 6.01-inch 90Hz screen, a 12.2MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra wide angle unit, a 4,000mAh battery, and 8GB of RAM. It is widely expected to cost $699, with one leaker claiming it will go for $649.



Both phones will likely be announced on September 30

The upcoming Pixel 4a (5G) has now allegedly graced Geekbench 5 , as spotted by Abhishek Yadav . It achieved single-core and multi-core scores of 610 and 1553, respectively.