Google Pixel 4a live wallpaper "Eclipse" tracks the phone's battery life
Earlier this month Google unveiled its mid-range Pixel 4a device starting as low as $349. For that price, you get a phone that uses Google's image processing magic to create outstanding photos with a single 12.2MP camera. HDR+ delivers sharp photos with less noise and Night Sight snaps viable photographs even in a dark environment. And with Astrophotography, a Pixel 4a user can take spectacular photos of the night sky. Again, all for a price as low as $349.
Live wallpaper was always a gimmick and the fact that it uses so much of a device's battery makes the feature less popular than it might have been. The "Eclipse," while exclusive to the Pixel 4a for the moment, could end up on the 5G version of the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5. There are other live wallpapers available on the new model, but the "Eclipse," with its ability to track the remaining battery life on the phone, offers a blend of form and function.
The Pixel 4a should be available on August 20th featuring a 5.8-inch-display with an 8MP punch-hole selfie camera. With a plastic build, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 730G chipset and comes with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Ironically, the 3140mAh battery inside the device is larger than the 2800mAh battery that keeps the lights on the full-sized Pixel 4. An 18W fast charger comes with the device right out of the box.
