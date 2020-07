Google Pixel 4a to be introduced this coming Monday, August 3rd

The Pixel 4a is expected to sport a 5.81-inch OLED panel with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. An old-school 60Hz refresh rate would make sense for this phone, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset. The latest rumored specs call for 6GB of memory to be inside along with 64GB of storage. A rear-facing 12MP camera will rely as usual on Google's image processing abilities to produce outstanding photos that challenge the results achieved on pricier flagship phones.





Ironically, the 3080mAh battery is larger than the 2800mAh battery on the full-sized Pixel 4 and in the box will be a fast-charging 18W charging brick. We expect the Pixel 4a to be priced in the range of $349-$399.













This is a developing story and will be updated.