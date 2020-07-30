Google Pixel 4a to be introduced this coming Monday, August 3rd
Just about everything about the mid-sized Google Pixel 4a has already been leaked except for one major item: the unveiling date. Google today put up a placeholder on a website that only revealed the date of the Pixel 4a announcement by going through a process that included a tweet using different color boxes as a code. According to 9to5Google, open the Google Store page and tap the boxes until they are in the same order used on Google's logo: blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red. Earlier this week, we told you that tipster Jon Prosser was 100% confident that the device would first see the light of day on August 3rd. Chalk one up for him.
The Pixel 4a is expected to sport a 5.81-inch OLED panel with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. An old-school 60Hz refresh rate would make sense for this phone, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset. The latest rumored specs call for 6GB of memory to be inside along with 64GB of storage. A rear-facing 12MP camera will rely as usual on Google's image processing abilities to produce outstanding photos that challenge the results achieved on pricier flagship phones.
Ironically, the 3080mAh battery is larger than the 2800mAh battery on the full-sized Pixel 4 and in the box will be a fast-charging 18W charging brick. We expect the Pixel 4a to be priced in the range of $349-$399.
Last year, Google hit a grand slam with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Users had access to the same photography system as the one found on the Pixel 3 series.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
