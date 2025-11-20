Apple Watch Ultra 2 drops to its lowest price for Black Friday, making it extremely easy to recommend

Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Apple Deals Wearables Apple Watch
While I try to go to the gym regularly, I can’t exactly describe myself as a person with an active lifestyle. My hobbies don’t include stuff like mountain biking or rock climbing. That’s why the best smartwatches for me are usually the regular Galaxy Watch models or Apple Watch Series timepieces. However, I can understand why a smartwatch like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 would be a great pick for an Apple user in love with extreme outdoor activities.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Save $200 on Amazon this Black Friday!

$200 off (25%)
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an absolute no-brainer on Amazon this Black Friday. The time piece is discounted by $200, selling at a new all-time low price. This means you can get one for just under $600. It's worth every penny spent, boasting a rugged design and a plethora of features, so act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a titanium case and a display made out of sapphire crystal, it’s one of the toughest smartwatches you can get if you’re on Apple’s side of the fence. Meanwhile, with its two-day battery life, it delivers enough juice for a whole weekend of adventures in the wild.

On top of its durability, it boasts a plethora of health-tracking features. In fact, it comes with all the functionalities you’d expect to find on an uber-premium Apple Watch, including sleep tracking, blood oxygen measuring, and ECG. It even has a diving app, which turns it into a dive computer.

Of course, you also get pretty much the standard for any Apple Watch lifestyle features like smart notifications, NFC, phone call support, the ability to download third-party apps, etc. And it’ll have your back even in the direst of times, as it has key safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS.

Yes, you could argue that it’s an older device now that we have the Apple Watch Ultra 3, but it’s actually the watch to get if you’re in the market for a new rugged timepiece and you rock an iPhone. Amazon has slashed a whopping $200 off its price for Black Friday, letting you pick one up for less than $600. And that’s a new all-time low price for this bad boy, which means this is definitely a deal you don’t want to miss out on.

That’s why if you’re looking for such a smartwatch this Black Friday, I encourage you to act fast and get an Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its best price yet on Amazon now while you still can!

