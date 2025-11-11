Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Even the Galaxy Z Fold 7 couldn’t help Samsung beat Huawei in the largest foldables market

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z devices are selling well, but are far from the most successful foldables.

Samsung Huawei Galaxy Z Series
Earlier this year, Samsung launched the latest generation of its foldable smartphones to great fanfare. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are undoubtedly the company’s best foldables, but apparently, that was far from enough to beat the leading Chinese brands.

Huawei leads the Chinese foldable market, and Samsung is fifth


Huawei has led the Chinese foldable market in the first three quarters of 2025 with a whopping 68.9% market share, according to the latest IDC China report (translated source). Far behind the leader is Honor, which has an 11.2% market share, followed by Vivo with 5% and Oppo with 4.9%.

Samsung has made the top five with only 4.3% market share, which may sound bad, but it’s actually a big improvement. The company is returning to the top five in the Chinese foldables market after being stuck in the Others category for some time. That’s largely due to the improvements on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is reportedly the company’s best-selling foldable ever.

Foldables are ever more popular in China



While foldables are still a small part of the overall smartphone market, they’re becoming more popular. During Q3, the foldable market in China reached 2.63 million shipped units, which is a 17.8% growth compared to Q3 2024.

IDC China reports that over the first three quarters, the combined shipments reached 7.62 million units. That’s 14.3% more than the same period of 2024. The analysts expect that the market will reach almost 10 million shipments by the end of the year. 

The steady growth is a signal that foldables are transforming from niche toys to mainstream devices, at least in the Chinese market. Considering the advancements in their design and the rumored release of an iPhone Fold, the trend could reach the global market in 2026.

Here to stay


I don’t know if the foldable form factor will ever reach mainstream status, but apparently, that’s not necessary. The continuous development of those devices is a strong sign that they’re selling well enough for the leading manufacturers to keep investing in them. I don’t want to see everyone using a foldable, but I’d be more than happy to see that niche continue to exist.

