Foldable iPhone reportedly thrashes Galaxy Z Fold 7 where it really matters

The foldable iPhone might fall behind the Galaxy Z Fold 7, let alone the Fold 8, except in one very important department.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in different colors
This year, Samsung took customer feedback to heart and made the superb Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it still compromised on the battery capacity. According to a new post by a reliable source with ties to the supply chain, this is one key area where the foldable iPhone might win by a landslide.

Foldable iPhone battery capacity


Though the exact capacity of the battery for the foldable iPhone hasn’t yet been decided, it will allegedly (translated source) be much greater than 5,000 mAh.

The foldable iPhone is expected to release next year, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple has begun finalizing hardware for the foldable iPhone, but is still hung up on deciding a supplier for the batteries. As such, the exact battery capacity still isn’t confirmed.

Do you think the foldable iPhone will have a battery capacity over 5,000 mAh?

Vote View Result


Galaxy Z Fold 7 still has a tiny battery




While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an excellent device, it’s not perfect. Samsung continued its tradition of disappointing batteries, and carried over the 4,400 mAh battery setup from the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra still came with a 5,000 mAh battery, just like many of its predecessors, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly be doing the same.

So, if Apple is really choosing a battery capacity that is much bigger than 5,000 mAh, then the foldable iPhone might pressure Samsung to pay more attention to this matter as well. But what about everything else?

Everything else will likely fall behind


Early leaked foldable iPhone specs indicated that Apple’s first foldable will struggle even against the Fold 7, let alone the Galaxy Z Fold 8 which it will be competing with next year.

The foldable iPhone might have a better battery than the Fold 7, but if it falls flat everywhere else, then Samsung takes home the trophy next year. Samsung’s next foldable will probably have an excellent display, a super powerful chip, and will continue the elegant design of the Fold 7.

However, Apple fans will at least have a major victory in the form of finally having a foldable iPhone. It only goes up from here.

