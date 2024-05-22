Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
8GB of RAM is not the limit for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, as it turns out
A month ago – that's at the end of April 2024 – a wild rumor claimed the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 would be powered by the capable, but not top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM.

Although the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for a 2024 device caused major eyebrow raising across the globe, the "news" of 12GB of RAM made everyone smile. As you know, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 only offers 8GB of RAM, so the extra 4 gigs are more than welcomed.

Less than 24 hours later, though, it then became known via another leak that the Z Flip 6 would pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip… and 8GB RAM. Only 8 gigs of RAM? Okay, bummer!

Now, at the end of May, we're back to the "12GB of RAM" mantra for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Thankfully, nobody is talking anymore about the return of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2…

What's the deal?


The US carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (model number SM-F741U) has recently appeared on Geekbench. It features a Qualcomm processor with an octa-core CPU in a 1+3+2+2 configuration: a prime core at 3.40GHz, three mid-cores at 3.15GHz, two mid-cores at 2.96GHz, and two base cores at 2.27GHz.

These specs indicate it’s Qualcomm's latest flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, specifically the "For Galaxy" version exclusive to Samsung, with a higher peak frequency than the standard model (3.30GHz). This chipset is also used in the Galaxy S24 series and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, set to debut with the Z Flip 6 in July.

On Geekbench v6.3, the Z Fold 6 scored 2,244 in single-core and 6,876 in multi-core tests, while the Z Flip 6 scored 2,229 and 6,860, respectively. These scores can fluctuate, but they are the highest recorded so far.

The Geekbench listing also confirms a RAM upgrade for the Z Flip 6 to 12GB, at least in the US, likely to be available globally.

Leaks suggest the Z Flip 6 will feature a 50MP primary rear camera, a significant upgrade from the 12MP sensor on the Z Flip 5. The new model may also include a thicker UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) panel to reduce the display crease and enhance durability. Samsung is expected to unveil the latest foldables on July 10.
