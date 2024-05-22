8GB of RAM is not the limit for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, as it turns out
Up Next:
A month ago – that's at the end of April 2024 – a wild rumor claimed the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 would be powered by the capable, but not top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 12GB of RAM.
Although the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for a 2024 device caused major eyebrow raising across the globe, the "news" of 12GB of RAM made everyone smile. As you know, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 only offers 8GB of RAM, so the extra 4 gigs are more than welcomed.
Now, at the end of May, we're back to the "12GB of RAM" mantra for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Thankfully, nobody is talking anymore about the return of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2…
The US carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (model number SM-F741U) has recently appeared on Geekbench. It features a Qualcomm processor with an octa-core CPU in a 1+3+2+2 configuration: a prime core at 3.40GHz, three mid-cores at 3.15GHz, two mid-cores at 2.96GHz, and two base cores at 2.27GHz.
On Geekbench v6.3, the Z Fold 6 scored 2,244 in single-core and 6,876 in multi-core tests, while the Z Flip 6 scored 2,229 and 6,860, respectively. These scores can fluctuate, but they are the highest recorded so far.
The Geekbench listing also confirms a RAM upgrade for the Z Flip 6 to 12GB, at least in the US, likely to be available globally.
Leaks suggest the Z Flip 6 will feature a 50MP primary rear camera, a significant upgrade from the 12MP sensor on the Z Flip 5. The new model may also include a thicker UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) panel to reduce the display crease and enhance durability. Samsung is expected to unveil the latest foldables on July 10.
Although the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for a 2024 device caused major eyebrow raising across the globe, the "news" of 12GB of RAM made everyone smile. As you know, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 only offers 8GB of RAM, so the extra 4 gigs are more than welcomed.
Less than 24 hours later, though, it then became known via another leak that the Z Flip 6 would pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip… and 8GB RAM. Only 8 gigs of RAM? Okay, bummer!
Now, at the end of May, we're back to the "12GB of RAM" mantra for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Thankfully, nobody is talking anymore about the return of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2…
What's the deal?
The US carrier-locked variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (model number SM-F741U) has recently appeared on Geekbench. It features a Qualcomm processor with an octa-core CPU in a 1+3+2+2 configuration: a prime core at 3.40GHz, three mid-cores at 3.15GHz, two mid-cores at 2.96GHz, and two base cores at 2.27GHz.
These specs indicate it’s Qualcomm's latest flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, specifically the "For Galaxy" version exclusive to Samsung, with a higher peak frequency than the standard model (3.30GHz). This chipset is also used in the Galaxy S24 series and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, set to debut with the Z Flip 6 in July.
On Geekbench v6.3, the Z Fold 6 scored 2,244 in single-core and 6,876 in multi-core tests, while the Z Flip 6 scored 2,229 and 6,860, respectively. These scores can fluctuate, but they are the highest recorded so far.
The Geekbench listing also confirms a RAM upgrade for the Z Flip 6 to 12GB, at least in the US, likely to be available globally.
Leaks suggest the Z Flip 6 will feature a 50MP primary rear camera, a significant upgrade from the 12MP sensor on the Z Flip 5. The new model may also include a thicker UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) panel to reduce the display crease and enhance durability. Samsung is expected to unveil the latest foldables on July 10.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: