Worry not, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is still guaranteed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip (and 8GB RAM)





This contradicted a similar performance test from just last week on two key points, seemingly revealing a Z Flip 6 variant with an outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor but also a whopping 12GB RAM on deck. That led to all kinds of theories and assumptions on our part, but as it turns out, it was simply a big fat nothingburger.

No such Galaxy Z Flip 6 model exists





Cutting a long story short without going into many technical details, the folks over at Cutting a long story short without going into many technical details, the folks over at SamMobile have been able to conclude beyond the shadow of a doubt that what seemed to be a Z Flip 6 was actually something else entirely. Namely, a Galaxy S23 Ultra unit with a manipulated model number meant to trick us into giving Samsung 's unreleased flip phone more attention than it deserved.





Who would do such a thing and why? We have no idea, but at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter that much. What matters is the mystery of that puzzling Galaxy Z Flip 6 version with an underpowered chip and a whole lot of memory has been solved.









Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Of course, we fully intend to retain hope that the Z Flip 6 will improve on its predecessor's single 8GB RAM configuration and offer 4 gigs more in a top-of-the-line variant. There are no credible rumors supporting that theory... yet, but because Samsung's big Unpacked event dedicated to theand Z Fold 6 is still a few months away, there's obviously time for everything to change.





everything , as many key specifications are pretty much etched in stone already, from a 6.7-inch primary foldable screen and 3.4-inch cover display to a hefty 4,000mAh or so battery with Maybe not, as many key specifications are pretty much etched in stone already, from a 6.7-inch primary foldable screen and 3.4-inch cover display to a hefty 4,000mAh or so battery with 25W charging capabilities and, yes, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.



Is a Galaxy Z Flip FE version coming or not?





That, our friends, is a million-dollar question we cannot answer right now with anything resembling a decent level of confidence. While we have heard some whispers in recent months on possible Fan Edition "cousins" of both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, these are yet to turn into legitimate storms of leaks and rumors from our most trusted sources across the interwebs. That, our friends, is a million-dollar question we cannot answer right now with anything resembling a decent level of confidence. While we have heard some whispers in recent months on possible Fan Edition "cousins" of both theand Z Fold 6, these are yet to turn into legitimate storms of leaks and rumors from our most trusted sources across the interwebs.





In short, the jury is still out regarding the existence of a Galaxy Z Flip FE (or Z Flip 6 FE) device, but what we can say for sure is such a product will never pack 12GB RAM... if it does exist.









We're also starting to seriously doubt that Samsung will unveil anything else than the "regular" Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 at that Unpacked shindig likely to take place in July. In other words, if a Z Flip Fan Edition is coming, we'd expect it to see daylight a little later in the year, perhaps alongside the ultra-high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra as well.





We wouldn't hold our breath for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside this device either, as the few rumors we've heard on the matter recently suggest something a little humbler is in the pipeline