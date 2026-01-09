Prolific tipster pops the Galaxy S25 Ultra camera bubble and praises the Xiaomi 17 Ultra zoom
No significant telephoto upgrades are predicted for the Galaxy S27 Ultra next year.
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The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a mighty photography tool: despite lacking super large sensors for its cameras, it performs great in everyday use… and it's outstanding in the right hands.
What happens when you zoom past the generally accepted telephoto levels, though? What happens when you go to 30x? What happens when you test it against a dedicated camera phone?!
None other than the prolific industry insider Ice Universe shares a thing or two about the S25 Ultra on the social media platform X:
The Hisense logo on that air conditioner is clearly visible in the shot by the Xiaomi phone, which can't be said about the other picture. Overall, Xiaomi's photo strikes with a better white balance and much cleaner, sharper edges. Interestingly enough, the image doesn't seem oversharpened and artificial, which, at 690mm equivalent focal length, is simply a game-changer.
The tipster's point is that many Galaxy S25 Ultra owners overrate its camera because they never see strong alternatives. In markets where Samsung dominates, the phone is treated as the benchmark by default, even if its results are only average by today's flagship standards.
I'm sure it's not that often that people resort to 30x, but it's good to know you're going to get a clearer picture.
Right now, it's best to focus on the imminent Galaxy S26 Ultra (expected to be unveiled on February 25), but the tech world is like a 25-year-old with a 24-year-old turbocharged BMW on a German autobahn. Since many parts of the Deutsch highways have no speed limits, what I want to symbolize is: the tech world moves ridiculously fast.
The S26 Ultra is not expected to arrive with revolutionary camera upgrades, per current leaks. In a month and a half, we'll have the official story.
Samsung, if you're reading this: prove them wrong. You have many months ahead. Make the magic happen!
What happens when you zoom past the generally accepted telephoto levels, though? What happens when you go to 30x? What happens when you test it against a dedicated camera phone?!
"Can you read me now?"
None other than the prolific industry insider Ice Universe shares a thing or two about the S25 Ultra on the social media platform X:
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In a lot of parts of the world, people don't really get to see what else is out there. When they drop a ton of cash on an S25 Ultra, they treat it like the holy grail of tech. Since they’ve got no competition to compare it to, they just assume the photos it takes are peak… pic.twitter.com/499RGYIucF— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2025
Ice Universe puts Sammy's current high-end flagship against the recently released Xiaomi 17 Ultra (unveiled on Christmas day) in ultra-zoom territory for this test.
Here, take a closer look yourself:
Images by Ice Universe, X
The Hisense logo on that air conditioner is clearly visible in the shot by the Xiaomi phone, which can't be said about the other picture. Overall, Xiaomi's photo strikes with a better white balance and much cleaner, sharper edges. Interestingly enough, the image doesn't seem oversharpened and artificial, which, at 690mm equivalent focal length, is simply a game-changer.
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That perception changes once side-by-side comparisons enter the picture. Zoom photos that seem fine in isolation start to look clearly weaker next to rival flagships like this one.
I'm sure it's not that often that people resort to 30x, but it's good to know you're going to get a clearer picture.
What's your zoom game?
50x-100x!
20.1%
I often go to 30x.
19.12%
10x or 15x for me.
17.16%
5x-10x is where you'll find me.
26.47%
I don't need more than 3x.
10.29%
I don't have a flagship, so I don't zoom.
6.86%
What about the Galaxy S27 Ultra?
Right now, it's best to focus on the imminent Galaxy S26 Ultra (expected to be unveiled on February 25), but the tech world is like a 25-year-old with a 24-year-old turbocharged BMW on a German autobahn. Since many parts of the Deutsch highways have no speed limits, what I want to symbolize is: the tech world moves ridiculously fast.
The S26 Ultra is not expected to arrive with revolutionary camera upgrades, per current leaks. In a month and a half, we'll have the official story.
The trouble is that the aforementioned prolific tipster says that the upcoming S27 Ultra won't bring along a sensor upgrade as well. "It'll just be some minor software tweaks, nothing revolutionary", they say.
Samsung, if you're reading this: prove them wrong. You have many months ahead. Make the magic happen!
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