Galaxy S26 Edge isn't alone: iPhone Air could meet its Slim nemesis made by Xiaomi
Contrary to earlier reports, it appears that Xiaomi might release an ultra-slim handset after all.
1comment
Up until five minutes ago, the consensus was that Xiaomi had given up on ultra-thin phones, but now, the wind is blowing in the opposite direction.
There could be a thing called… Xiaomi Slim.
On a sidenote: two thumbs up for that moniker. It rolls off the tongue easily. Take notes, Motorola! I'm mentioning Motorola because there's something called Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Plus, apparently. This is ridiculous, and it's getting out of hand.
What do we talk about when we talk about ultra-thin phones? Why, the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air, of course! Both arrived in 2025, both were sleek and elegant… and both failed spectacularly when it came to sales numbers.
And it's not just them; Samsung was rumored to have put the kibosh on the eventual Galaxy S26 Edge (but nothing is official yet), while Apple's iPhone Air 2 will most likely skip 2026 and arrive in 2027… eventually.
But maybe Xiaomi would pull this one off?
So far, there are no specifications or hints of any kind that have leaked about the possible Xiaomi Slim. I'd suggest you take this rumor with a bucket of salt.
First off, slim phones can't half-step on the battery. No matter how thin the chassis, users still want all-day life, and topping that with superfast charging would make the device actually usable instead of just a looker.
Cameras? Sure, they need to be solid, but you don't have to break the bank on top-tier sensors; most people care more about social snaps than pro-grade shots. A good selfie snapper is a must.
What can't be compromised is the chipset: a high-end processor is essential, since slim phones are not budget-friendly. Basically, if Xiaomi Slim wants to succeed, it needs brains and brawn under a skinny frame.
There could be a thing called… Xiaomi Slim.
On a sidenote: two thumbs up for that moniker. It rolls off the tongue easily. Take notes, Motorola! I'm mentioning Motorola because there's something called Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Plus, apparently. This is ridiculous, and it's getting out of hand.
Recommended For You
Back to the Xiaomi Slim
Can Xiaomi make a super thin phone? | Image by PhoneArena
What do we talk about when we talk about ultra-thin phones? Why, the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air, of course! Both arrived in 2025, both were sleek and elegant… and both failed spectacularly when it came to sales numbers.
That's why it was no surprise when a report claimed some weeks ago that numerous Chinese brands (like Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo) have ditched the idea of making an ultra-thin phone as well.
Recommended For You
That's why I find the Xiaomi Slim's eventual release a bit surprising: wasp-waisted phones were just not hot enough in 2025.
But maybe Xiaomi would pull this one off?
So far, there are no specifications or hints of any kind that have leaked about the possible Xiaomi Slim. I'd suggest you take this rumor with a bucket of salt.
What's the most important feature of a super slim phone?
The battery life.
51.67%
The durability.
11.67%
The price tag.
5%
The performance.
6.67%
The display and the overall design.
20%
I don't like wasp-waisted phones.
5%
What does it take (for a thin phone to succeed)?
First off, slim phones can't half-step on the battery. No matter how thin the chassis, users still want all-day life, and topping that with superfast charging would make the device actually usable instead of just a looker.
Maybe the real game-changer is an ultra-light, fast-charging power bank that pairs perfectly with the phone – carry it in your pocket, juice up in minutes. But I'm daydreaming here.
Cameras? Sure, they need to be solid, but you don't have to break the bank on top-tier sensors; most people care more about social snaps than pro-grade shots. A good selfie snapper is a must.
What can't be compromised is the chipset: a high-end processor is essential, since slim phones are not budget-friendly. Basically, if Xiaomi Slim wants to succeed, it needs brains and brawn under a skinny frame.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: