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Galaxy S26 Edge isn't alone: iPhone Air could meet its Slim nemesis made by Xiaomi

Contrary to earlier reports, it appears that Xiaomi might release an ultra-slim handset after all.

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Up until five minutes ago, the consensus was that Xiaomi had given up on ultra-thin phones, but now, the wind is blowing in the opposite direction.

There could be a thing called… Xiaomi Slim.

On a sidenote: two thumbs up for that moniker. It rolls off the tongue easily. Take notes, Motorola! I'm mentioning Motorola because there's something called Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Plus, apparently. This is ridiculous, and it's getting out of hand.

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Back to the Xiaomi Slim



What do we talk about when we talk about ultra-thin phones? Why, the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air, of course! Both arrived in 2025, both were sleek and elegant… and both failed spectacularly when it came to sales numbers.

That's why it was no surprise when a report claimed some weeks ago that numerous Chinese brands (like Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo) have ditched the idea of making an ultra-thin phone as well.

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And it's not just them; Samsung was rumored to have put the kibosh on the eventual Galaxy S26 Edge (but nothing is official yet), while Apple's iPhone Air 2 will most likely skip 2026 and arrive in 2027… eventually.

That's why I find the Xiaomi Slim's eventual release a bit surprising: wasp-waisted phones were just not hot enough in 2025.

But maybe Xiaomi would pull this one off?

So far, there are no specifications or hints of any kind that have leaked about the possible Xiaomi Slim. I'd suggest you take this rumor with a bucket of salt.

What's the most important feature of a super slim phone?
The battery life.
51.67%
The durability.
11.67%
The price tag.
5%
The performance.
6.67%
The display and the overall design.
20%
I don't like wasp-waisted phones.
5%
60 Votes

What does it take (for a thin phone to succeed)?


First off, slim phones can't half-step on the battery. No matter how thin the chassis, users still want all-day life, and topping that with superfast charging would make the device actually usable instead of just a looker.

Maybe the real game-changer is an ultra-light, fast-charging power bank that pairs perfectly with the phone – carry it in your pocket, juice up in minutes. But I'm daydreaming here.

Cameras? Sure, they need to be solid, but you don't have to break the bank on top-tier sensors; most people care more about social snaps than pro-grade shots. A good selfie snapper is a must.

What can't be compromised is the chipset: a high-end processor is essential, since slim phones are not budget-friendly. Basically, if Xiaomi Slim wants to succeed, it needs brains and brawn under a skinny frame.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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