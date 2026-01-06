Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The budget Nothing Ear (a) earbuds are back at their Black Friday price on Amazon

It’s not Black Friday — but these wireless earbuds are back at their Black Friday price.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A person holds the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds in their palm.
View now at Amazon
Attention, bargain hunters — one Nothing buds deal from Black Friday is back! Amazingly, Amazon has brought back the Nothing Ear (a) to its best price, slashing 46% off all three available colors. That means you can grab these $110 earbuds for just under $60. Now that’s a promo you definitely don’t want to miss.

The Nothing Ear (a) are down by 46%

$50 off (46%)
The Nothing Ear (a) are budget-friendly earbuds that punch way above their weight. With a comfortable design, solid sound quality, and decent ANC, these are some of the best budget options on the market. And the best part about them? You can now save a whopping 46% on a pair at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You


As far as we know, the earbuds have never been more affordable. It’s also worth pointing out that the bargain is now returning for the first time since November — and we don’t really expect it to last too long.

Clearly, these wireless earbuds aren’t good enough to rival the AirPods Pro 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, they hold their own remarkably well against other budget options. With a comfortable and lightweight design, they’re suited for long wear.

But fit and feel aren’t everything, right? Sound quality is also important. For their affordable asking price, these wireless earbuds sound quite impressive. With a bass-heavy audio out of the box and some EQ customizations available, these are ideal for workouts and casual listening.

What about ANC performance? It works well in everyday environments, reducing most unwanted noises to a much more manageable level. However, you shouldn’t really expect the whole world to go silent with these ones. After all, they’re not a flagship option.

Battery life is decent as well. With ANC on, you can expect them to last about 4.5 hours, with an extra 19 hours available from the charging case. If you turn off the noise cancelling feature, you can get a total of 33 hours of music. Want to know more about these wireless earbuds? Check out our Nothing Ear (a) review for additional details.

If these budget Nothing earbuds sound like the right fit for you, now’s definitely the time to grab a pair. Hurry up and save 46% with this limited-time sale at Amazon while it lasts.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16041 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Latest News
Every camera is upgraded in the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, users should start paying attention
Every camera is upgraded in the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, users should start paying attention
Copilot is gone from Windows 11, but here's why this isn't the win it sounds like
Copilot is gone from Windows 11, but here's why this isn't the win it sounds like
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 promises big things, but how creaseless is the "creaseless" Oppo Find N6?
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 promises big things, but how creaseless is the "creaseless" Oppo Find N6?
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
T-Mobile appears to be forcing customers off legacy plans
You can finally save some money on the unlocked Google Pixel 10a with no strings
You can finally save some money on the unlocked Google Pixel 10a with no strings
Phones are falling from the sky in Georgia with bullet holes in them
Phones are falling from the sky in Georgia with bullet holes in them