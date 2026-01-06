The budget Nothing Ear (a) earbuds are back at their Black Friday price on Amazon
It’s not Black Friday — but these wireless earbuds are back at their Black Friday price.
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As far as we know, the earbuds have never been more affordable. It’s also worth pointing out that the bargain is now returning for the first time since November — and we don’t really expect it to last too long.
Clearly, these wireless earbuds aren’t good enough to rival the AirPods Pro 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, they hold their own remarkably well against other budget options. With a comfortable and lightweight design, they’re suited for long wear.
But fit and feel aren’t everything, right? Sound quality is also important. For their affordable asking price, these wireless earbuds sound quite impressive. With a bass-heavy audio out of the box and some EQ customizations available, these are ideal for workouts and casual listening.
What about ANC performance? It works well in everyday environments, reducing most unwanted noises to a much more manageable level. However, you shouldn’t really expect the whole world to go silent with these ones. After all, they’re not a flagship option.
Battery life is decent as well. With ANC on, you can expect them to last about 4.5 hours, with an extra 19 hours available from the charging case. If you turn off the noise cancelling feature, you can get a total of 33 hours of music. Want to know more about these wireless earbuds? Check out our Nothing Ear (a) review for additional details.
If these budget Nothing earbuds sound like the right fit for you, now’s definitely the time to grab a pair. Hurry up and save 46% with this limited-time sale at Amazon while it lasts.
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