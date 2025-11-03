Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's becoming clear that Samsung won't make drastic changes to the Galaxy S26 lineup.
Samsung is sticking with the same Galaxy S models as last year, after all. A leaked image of screen protectors for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra was posted on the social media website X by leaker Ice Universe, giving us an idea of the front design.
Samsung is playing it safe with the Galaxy S26
Leaked Galaxy S26 screen protectors. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
The leaked display protectors give us a fair idea of what Samsung's upcoming phones will look like from the front. The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out because it has curvier corners than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Galaxy S26 looks a tad bigger. The bezels also look thinner.
The image doesn't reveal much else, but it does appear to confirm that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be accompanied by a standard and a Plus model, and not a Pro and an Edge, which was originally the plan.
Modest changes incoming
Even though the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to borrow its predecessor's 6.9-inch display, it may be less than a millimeter taller and wider. The thickness will also likely be trimmed down from 8.2mm to 7.9mm, though it's expected to have larger sensors that might be placed on a camera island, resulting in a thicker profile than its predecessor.
Samsung was reportedly planning to rebrand the standard model to Galaxy S26 Pro, and reports indicated it would replace its predecessor's 6.2-inch screen with a 6.3-inch display. The device is expected to be 2.5mm taller, around a millimeter wider, and nearly 2mm slimmer than the Galaxy S25. Taking into account all the changes, it looks like this model will take the spotlight.
The Galaxy S26 Plus can be a bit of a wild card, given that Samsung decided fairly recently to include it in the lineup. Its development is the reason why the Galaxy S26 family has been delayed until late February.
Until today, the device's design was unknown, but it appears that it will have a lot in common with the Galaxy S25 Plus.
Predictability can be nice
The upcoming phones are going to be thinner, have slimmer bezels, and feature a new rear design. While those may not be drastic changes, perhaps it's a good idea that the Galaxy S26 Edge and its horizontal camera bar got shelved.
The Galaxy S26 series may not live up to Samsung's earlier vision for its 2026 flagships, but at least they won't look like Google and Apple phones, and maybe that's enough.
