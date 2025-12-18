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Verizon just leveled up again, providing a better experience for 5G power users

Verizon has created a 5G slice for business customers.

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Verizon | Image Credit - Bloomberg

Verizon is leveraging network slicing to provide an enhanced connectivity experience for enterprise fixed-wireless customers. The solution targets business customers who want high-speed, reliable performance for modern workloads.

Dedicated network for evolving needs


Network slicing is a technology that segments and reserves parts of a network for different users. A 5G network slice remains unaffected even as the broader network experiences congestion. The slices are secure and can be configured according to speed and latency requirements.

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Verizon's 5G Network Slice - Enhanced Internet uses the tech to offer business customers increased uplink capacity, predictable performance, and uncapped data. Built on Verizon's fast Ultra Wideband spectrum, the service offers download speeds of 200 Mbps and upload speeds of 45 Mbps at all times, a massive improvement over the 8-30 Mbps upload range offered by the previous solution.

Verizon positions the service as essential for cutting-edge applications such as AI inference, computer vision, and machine learning, all of which require a continous data flow from on-site devices to the cloud.

Examples of entities that can benefit from the product include media outlets uploading high-resolution files, construction firms requiring video insights from remote sites, distribution companies operating temporary sites, and healthcare organisations providing field workers with real-time resource access.

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By moving business traffic to a dedicated slice, the carrier has addressed the two primary AI-centric challenges — constrained upload capacity and transfer interruptions. 

Verizon backs the performance with a Service Level Agreement (SLA), ensuring accountability. 

5G Network Slice - Enhanced Internet is available in select markets, and Verizon is working to expand availability.

Verizon now offers enterprise-grade Business Internet on a 5G network slice, which means enhanced capability for the uplink-heavy, cloud-rich business environment that AI thrives in.
Scott Lawrence, Verizon Business Chief Product Officer, December 2025

Boon for mission-critical workloads in data-rich environments


Verizon's latest solution can be the lifeblood for organisations managing mission-critical, data-heavy operations.

While downloads have long been the focus of wireless companies, uplink is just as important for AI applications, which require a constant feed of data.

By reserving a slice for business customers, Verizon will be able to offer purpose-built network experiences to enterprises that may find the current offerings lacking.

Would you consider something like this as a business owner?
For sure!
38.89%
No, existing solutions serve me well.
22.22%
Only if it offers drastically better performance.
38.89%
18 Votes

Matching T-Mobile


T-Mobile announced a similar solution in late August. While Verizon may have trailed T-Mobile by a few months and its plan doesn't include satellite connectivity, the launch of the offering is yet another sign that it has ratcheted up competition with its rival in the face of the recent challenges.

The special emphasis on uplink speed shows that Verizon is more closely studying its customers to offer solutions that align with their needs.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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