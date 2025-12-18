Verizon just leveled up again, providing a better experience for 5G power users

Verizon | Image Credit - Bloomberg





Verizon

Dedicated network for evolving needs

Recommended For You

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon





Recommended For You By moving business traffic to a dedicated slice, the carrier has addressed the two primary AI-centric challenges — constrained upload capacity and transfer interruptions. By moving business traffic to a dedicated slice, the carrier has addressed the two primary AI-centric challenges — constrained upload capacity and transfer interruptions.



Verizon backs the performance with a Service Level Agreement (SLA), ensuring accountability.



5G Network Slice - Enhanced Internet is available in select markets, and Verizon is working to expand availability.





Boon for mission-critical workloads in data-rich environments

Verizon 's latest solution can be the lifeblood for organisations managing mission-critical, data-heavy operations.



While downloads have long been the focus of wireless companies, uplink is just as important for AI applications, which require a constant feed of data.



By reserving a slice for business customers, Verizon will be able to offer purpose-built network experiences to enterprises that may find the current offerings lacking. 's latest solution can be the lifeblood for organisations managing mission-critical, data-heavy operations.While downloads have long been the focus of wireless companies, uplink is just as important for AI applications, which require a constant feed of data.By reserving a slice for business customers,will be able to offer purpose-built network experiences to enterprises that may find the current offerings lacking.

Would you consider something like this as a business owner? For sure! 38.89% No, existing solutions serve me well. 22.22% Only if it offers drastically better performance. 38.89% Vote 18 Votes

Matching T-Mobile

in late August. While Verizon may have trailed



The special emphasis on uplink speed shows that Verizon is more closely studying its customers to offer solutions that align with their needs. T-Mobile announced a similar solution in late August. Whilemay have trailed T-Mobile by a few months and its plan doesn't include satellite connectivity, the launch of the offering is yet another sign that it has ratcheted up competition with its rival in the face of the recent challenges The special emphasis on uplink speed shows thatis more closely studying its customers to offer solutions that align with their needs.

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