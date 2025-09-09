iPhone 17 launch event
Latest Galaxy S26 Ultra renders suggest this might be the most tasteless Ultra model ever
The Galaxy S26 Ultra apparently has a massive camera bump.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to feature three new rear camera sensors, and they might take up more space than before. This will allegedly lead to an unwelcome change.
The primary 200MP and 50MP 5x telephoto cameras will have a wider aperture. The 10MP 3x sensor will be replaced with a bigger 12MP camera.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a massive camera bump. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
At the same time, the phone is expected to be 7.9mm thick, which would make it thinner than the 8.2mm Galaxy S25 Ultra. This is one of the reasons why the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a camera island instead of sticking with its predecessor's approach of placing the sensors directly on the back.
The camera bump will now have a thickness of 4.5mm, a massive increase from the 2.4mm protrusion on the S25 Ultra, according to tipster Ice Universe. The leaker has also shared some renders, and the bump undoubtedly looks massive.
With the bump factored in, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be 12.4mm thick, a substantial increase from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's total thickness of 9.1mm.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra might be thicker than the S25 Ultra with the bump factored in. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Ice notes that Samsung could have made good use of the increased thickness by incorporating a bigger 5x telephoto sensor. Hopefully, the other improvements will make up for the increase in thickness.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max, which Apple will announce today, is rumored to be thicker than the outgoing model. The thickness will increase from 8.3mm to 8.725mm, but the phone will reportedly also have a bigger battery.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra, on the other hand, will keep the same 5,000mAh battery we have been seeing on Ultra models for the past six years. Perhaps it would have been a better idea to improve the overall thickness, not only to make sensors stick out less, but also to accommodate a bigger battery.
So far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been looking like a decent upgrade, but today's leak is a reminder to not form an opinion months before a product's release.
