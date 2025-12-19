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T-Mobile users facing a frustrating problem, but the carrier isn't to blame

The T-Life app has stopped working for Pixel users on the latest Android beta.

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t-mobile t-life crashing after Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1
T-Mobile's T-Life app is crashing for users on the Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 update, according to Google's Issue Tracker and posts on Reddit.

T-Mobile is not at fault



Two days ago, Google released the first beta of the Android 16 QPR3 quarterly update for Pixel devices. The update appears to have broken many apps, including T-Life.

Since the update's rollout, many Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 users have been unable to use T-Life, a situation first reported by The Mobile Report. The app crashes immediately upon launch, with a standard 'T-Life keeps stopping' error message.

Because T-Life serves as the primary gateway for account management, users are finding themselves in a bind. While accounts can also be accessed via the carrier's website, not all features are available through the web portal. For instance, the website cannot be used for redeeming T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies.

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Rolling back from the latest beta may remedy the problem, but this should be considered a last resort, as it will wipe your device.

There's no word yet from either Google or T-Mobile about when a fix may be released for the issue.

The T-Life fallacy


T-Mobile has been relentlessly pushing T-Life as the preferred way to conduct transactions, but the faulty update is yet another sign that over-reliance on the app can backfire.

While the bug can be dismissed as a one-off or a rare incident, a common user complaint is that T-Life is glitchy and slow, which undermines the experience.

T-Life is central to T-Mobile's digital strategy, but it may be wiser to treat the app as an option rather than a mandatory requirement.

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How has your experience been with T-Life?
Smooth.
22.5%
Horrible.
47.5%
Just okay.
30%
40 Votes

Part and parcel of the beta experience


Operating system betas often come with problems, which is why they aren't for the faint of heart. Early builds are usually rough around the edges, making them more suitable for secondary devices rather than daily drivers.

Users who download betas typically know what they are signing up for, so while T-Life crashing is annoying, problems like these are the price of early access.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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