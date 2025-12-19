T-Mobile users facing a frustrating problem, but the carrier isn't to blame

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Part and parcel of the beta experience

Operating system betas often come with problems, which is why they aren't for the faint of heart. Early builds are usually rough around the edges, making them more suitable for secondary devices rather than daily drivers.Users who download betas typically know what they are signing up for, so while T-Life crashing is annoying, problems like these are the price of early access.