Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to shed even more of Note DNA

Samsung will be bolder with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's design.

Galaxy S26 Ultra rounder corners
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn't rectangular like its predecessor, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra may stray further from that Note-esque design.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra ditched the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for curved corners. The phone's successor is going to have even rounder corners, says esteemed leaker Ice Universe.

While a boxy design gave the Galaxy S24 Ultra a sleek look and a unique identity, the piercing corners dug into users' palms during usage. The Galaxy S25 Ultra's corners are only subtly curved, and not as round as those of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. So, if you want an idea of what the Galaxy S25 Ultra's corners may look like, those phones might be a close approximation, though, of course, we aren't privy to the design and are only making an educated guess.



The Galaxy S25 Ultra also let go of the S24 Ultra's curved sides for straight edges, which made it easier to grasp. It's not known if this element will also be refined.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to have a 6.89-inch screen, up from the S25 Ultra's 6.86-inch display. This will be achieved by trimming the bezels instead of increasing the phone's dimensions.

Another change that was previously leaked by Ice is the return of the camera island. Samsung will allegedly place the primary, ultrawide, and 5x telephoto cameras on a raised area instead of sticking them on the back. The company is allegedly making this change to accommodate the upgraded main and telephoto cameras.

Are you looking forward to the rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra design?

Vote View Result


The phone might be thinner and lighter than the current model.

The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is expected to power the phone, and it will be paired with the latest RAM technology for fluid performance. Per a recent rumor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature Flex Magic Pixel technology to prevent others from snooping on you.

So far, the rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra have been promising. If Samsung nails it, it will be a three-peat of successful launches.

