Galaxy S26 Ultra rumored to shed even more of Note DNA

The Galaxy S25 Ultra also let go of the S24 Ultra's curved sides for straight edges, which made it easier to grasp. It's not known if this element will also be refined.



Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to have a 6.89-inch screen, up from the S25 Ultra's 6.86-inch display. This will be achieved by trimming the bezels instead of increasing the phone's dimensions.



that was previously leaked by Ice is the return of the camera island. Samsung will allegedly place the primary, ultrawide, and 5x telephoto cameras on a raised area instead of sticking them on the back. The company is allegedly making this change to accommodate the upgraded main and telephoto cameras. Thealso let go of the S24 Ultra's curved sides for straight edges, which made it easier to grasp. It's not known if this element will also be refined.Theis rumored to have a 6.89-inch screen, up from the S25 Ultra's 6.86-inch display. This will be achieved by trimming the bezels instead of increasing the phone's dimensions. Another change that was previously leaked by Ice is the return of the camera island. Samsung will allegedly place the primary, ultrawide, and 5x telephoto cameras on a raised area instead of sticking them on the back. The company is allegedly making this change to accommodate the upgraded main and telephoto cameras.





Are you looking forward to the rumored Galaxy S26 Ultra design? Yes, so many things are changing. No, I like the current one. No, that's not enough changes.



The phone might be



The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is expected to power the phone, and it will be paired with the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature



So far, the rumors about the Galaxy S26 Ultra have been promising. If Samsung nails it, it will be a three-peat of successful launches. The phone might be thinner and lighter than the current model.The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is expected to power the phone, and it will be paired with the latest RAM technology for fluid performance. Per a recent rumor, thecould feature Flex Magic Pixel technology to prevent others from snooping on you.So far, the rumors about thehave been promising. If Samsung nails it, it will be a three-peat of successful launches.





