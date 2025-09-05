Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series

Even more photos of Galaxy S26 dummy units have cropped up.

Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, Ultra
Galaxy S26 Edge, Galaxy S26 Pro, and Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson

The leaker who gave us our first look at the Galaxy S26 series is now back with more photos. The new pictures suggest the forthcoming phones will be easier to hold than their predecessors.

Yesterday, reliable leaker Sonny Dickson posted photos of Galaxy S26 dummies. According to those photos, the Galaxy S26 Edge will feature a horizontal camera island, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have rounder corners. The images also hinted at support for native Qi2 wireless charging.

Yesterday's images only showed us the backs of the phones. Today, the tipster has shared more photos, this time giving us a clear look at their front and sides.



The dummies also bear the name of each model, appearing to confirm that the base model will in fact be called the Galaxy S26 Pro.

The phones, especially the Edge model, look a smidge thinner than the models they are set to replace, though such minute differences are hard to make out in photos.

Leaker Ice Universe has chimed in to confirm that the phones indeed have a slimmer side profile. The Galaxy S26 Pro is in the 6mm range, much slimmer than the 7.2mm Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S25 Edge is only 5.5mm thick, down from 5.8mm. And, lastly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been trimmed down from 8.2mm to 7.9mm.

Which Galaxy S26 model are you most excited about?

Vote View Result


The Galaxy S26 Edge may look a little out of place among its stablemates because of its oversized camera bar. Samsung isn't blatantly copying its rivals though as the larger bar is designed to house components so that more internal space can be reserved for a larger battery.

It's not known so far if the base model will be elevated to something more than an entry point into the lineup, considering there's now a Pro moniker affixed to it.

Samsung seems to be shaking up the Galaxy S26 lineup, and most users will likely appreciate that. While not everyone may appreciate the design changes, many potential buyers will likely agree that any change is better than none. Most importantly, a thinner design will improve the ergonomics, which is something everyone can get behind.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless