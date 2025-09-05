New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series





Galaxy S26









The dummies also bear the name of each model, appearing to confirm that the base model will in fact be called the Galaxy S26 Pro.



The phones, especially the Edge model, look a smidge thinner than the models they are set to replace, though such minute differences are hard to make out in photos.



The Galaxy S26 Edge may look a little out of place among its stablemates because of its oversized camera bar. Samsung isn't blatantly copying its rivals though as the larger bar is designed to house components so that more internal space can be reserved for a larger battery.



It's not known so far if the base model will be elevated to something more than an entry point into the lineup, considering there's now a Pro moniker affixed to it.



Samsung seems to be shaking up the Galaxy S26 lineup, and most users will likely appreciate that. While not everyone may appreciate the design changes, many potential buyers will likely agree that any change is better than none. Most importantly, a thinner design will improve the ergonomics, which is something everyone can get behind.



