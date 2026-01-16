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Galaxy S26 release timetable: let's make sense of the mess

A major change from Sammy this time around, as no new phones are expected in January.

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Galaxy phone from up close.
The Galaxy S25 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena

For the first time in several years, Samsung will unveil its new flagship phones, the Galaxy S26 series, so late: this is expected to take place at the end of February, instead of January.

So far, there isn't an official statement by Samsung or an invitation to the traditional Galaxy Unpacked event, but that's okay – it's still too early for the company to disclose anything.

What's different this time around, besides the Galaxy Unpacked delay, is the way the rumors floated; it's not an exaggeration to call this one "a mess". Numerous contradicting leaks floated in the past weeks. Some claimed Samsung would manage for a January unveiling, others said it would happen in March, until the late February release date was "settled".

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When is the unveiling happening?


February 25 – that's the date several well-known credible tipsters like Evan Blass and Ice Universe (both on X) point to for the Galaxy S26 premiere.


In fact, Samsung hasn't announced a Galaxy S lineup on February 25 since… precisely eight years. Back in 2018, the Galaxy S9 series premiered at MWC (the annual Mobile World Congress, held in Barcelona).

Here's what the timetable for the Galaxy S series since then looks like:

DeviceUnveiling date
Samsung Galaxy S9February 25, 2018
Samsung Galaxy S10February 29, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S20February 11, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21January 14, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S22February 9, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23February 1, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S24January 17, 2024
Samsung Galaxy S25January 22, 2025
Samsung Galaxy S26February 25, 2026*
* expected

The Galaxy S26 announcement event is expected to begin at around 1 pm in New York. That translates to 10 am in Los Angeles, 6 pm in the UK, 7 pm French time, 2 am on February 26 in China, and 11:30 pm in India.

When will the Galaxy S26 release happen?


Following the Unpacked event, pre-orders for the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are expected to begin soon after, although the exact timing has not been confirmed.

The full commercial release of the new models is currently reported for March 11.

Both the announcement and the release dates fall on Wednesdays this year. Recent Samsung launches often open sales on Fridays, but March 11 avoids the unlucky Friday the 13th, which would have followed shortly after the unveiling.

Overall, the schedule points to a mid-March availability for consumers worldwide.

Which Galaxy S26 models are expected to be unveiled on February 25?


Only the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are expected as part of this initial launch. There is no indication that other variants, such as a Galaxy S26 Edge, will be included.

The alleged S26 Edge might be canceled altogether, since numerous leaks claim Samsung has given up on the ultra-thin device after the reported poor sales.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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