Galaxy S26 release timetable: let's make sense of the mess
A major change from Sammy this time around, as no new phones are expected in January.
0comments
The Galaxy S25 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
For the first time in several years, Samsung will unveil its new flagship phones, the Galaxy S26 series, so late: this is expected to take place at the end of February, instead of January.
What's different this time around, besides the Galaxy Unpacked delay, is the way the rumors floated; it's not an exaggeration to call this one "a mess". Numerous contradicting leaks floated in the past weeks. Some claimed Samsung would manage for a January unveiling, others said it would happen in March, until the late February release date was "settled".
February 25 – that's the date several well-known credible tipsters like Evan Blass and Ice Universe (both on X) point to for the Galaxy S26 premiere.
Here's what the timetable for the Galaxy S series since then looks like:
The Galaxy S26 announcement event is expected to begin at around 1 pm in New York. That translates to 10 am in Los Angeles, 6 pm in the UK, 7 pm French time, 2 am on February 26 in China, and 11:30 pm in India.
Following the Unpacked event, pre-orders for the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are expected to begin soon after, although the exact timing has not been confirmed.
Both the announcement and the release dates fall on Wednesdays this year. Recent Samsung launches often open sales on Fridays, but March 11 avoids the unlucky Friday the 13th, which would have followed shortly after the unveiling.
Overall, the schedule points to a mid-March availability for consumers worldwide.
Only the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are expected as part of this initial launch. There is no indication that other variants, such as a Galaxy S26 Edge, will be included.
The alleged S26 Edge might be canceled altogether, since numerous leaks claim Samsung has given up on the ultra-thin device after the reported poor sales.
For the first time in several years, Samsung will unveil its new flagship phones, the Galaxy S26 series, so late: this is expected to take place at the end of February, instead of January.
So far, there isn't an official statement by Samsung or an invitation to the traditional Galaxy Unpacked event, but that's okay – it's still too early for the company to disclose anything.
What's different this time around, besides the Galaxy Unpacked delay, is the way the rumors floated; it's not an exaggeration to call this one "a mess". Numerous contradicting leaks floated in the past weeks. Some claimed Samsung would manage for a January unveiling, others said it would happen in March, until the late February release date was "settled".
Recommended For You
When is the unveiling happening?
February 25 – that's the date several well-known credible tipsters like Evan Blass and Ice Universe (both on X) point to for the Galaxy S26 premiere.
The date of 25 February is 100% correct. You can take it to the bank. https://t.co/YYe7P85Nwv— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 6, 2026
In fact, Samsung hasn't announced a Galaxy S lineup on February 25 since… precisely eight years. Back in 2018, the Galaxy S9 series premiered at MWC (the annual Mobile World Congress, held in Barcelona).
Here's what the timetable for the Galaxy S series since then looks like:
|Device
|Unveiling date
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|February 25, 2018
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|February 29, 2019
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|February 11, 2020
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|January 14, 2021
|Samsung Galaxy S22
|February 9, 2022
|Samsung Galaxy S23
|February 1, 2023
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|January 17, 2024
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|January 22, 2025
|Samsung Galaxy S26
|February 25, 2026*
* expected
The Galaxy S26 announcement event is expected to begin at around 1 pm in New York. That translates to 10 am in Los Angeles, 6 pm in the UK, 7 pm French time, 2 am on February 26 in China, and 11:30 pm in India.
When will the Galaxy S26 release happen?
Following the Unpacked event, pre-orders for the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are expected to begin soon after, although the exact timing has not been confirmed.
The full commercial release of the new models is currently reported for March 11.
Both the announcement and the release dates fall on Wednesdays this year. Recent Samsung launches often open sales on Fridays, but March 11 avoids the unlucky Friday the 13th, which would have followed shortly after the unveiling.
Overall, the schedule points to a mid-March availability for consumers worldwide.
Which Galaxy S26 models are expected to be unveiled on February 25?
Only the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are expected as part of this initial launch. There is no indication that other variants, such as a Galaxy S26 Edge, will be included.
The alleged S26 Edge might be canceled altogether, since numerous leaks claim Samsung has given up on the ultra-thin device after the reported poor sales.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: