AT&T is about to make some EV owners happy and boost their 5G connectivity
Cars are getting smarter by the day.
Ma Bell partners with Rivian once again. | Image by PhoneArena
We all love monster trucks, muscle cars and lowriders, but EVs (electric vehicles) are here to stay – and they're getting smarter by the day.
EVs are like computers on wheels and AT&T is announcing a collaboration with Rivian for their R2 model that should make owners happy.
The Rivian R2 lineup consists of several variants. The earliest should hit the market in "spring 2026", per the maker's site information.
The idea is simple. AT&T's expertise would fit naturally into the R2's 5G connectivity systems. This is promised to deliver faster and more reliable access to the EV's digital features. This isn't just for the drivers, but passengers would benefit, too.
There'll be seamless over-the-air software updates, enhanced infotainment and numerous real-time services. Performance boost and personalization over time: that should be the result.
In other words, your car could evolve over time thanks to AT&T's presence in the mix.
While many of us still drive (and swear by) cars that are 99% hardware and 1% software, EVs are a different breed and it makes sense for AT&T to collaborate with Rivian.
Much like smartphones and tablets, EVs are software-defined. A single software update can change how the battery manages power, tweak the suspension, or add brand-new autonomous driving features. These files are massive (often gigabytes).
AT&T's 5G should allow the car to download them seamlessly in the background without needing to be parked next to your home Wi-Fi.
This isn't the first time that AT&T has collaborated with Rivian. Their partnership started in 2023, when AT&T became the network operator for Rivian vehicles in the US and Canada.
According to Rivian's Tom Solomon, their vehicles don't stop evolving once they leave the factory line. By equipping the R2 with AT&T 5G, Rivian is giving owners a highly connected ride that handles everything from streaming and navigation to answering complex questions with an AI assistant. Plus, the vehicle will just keep getting better over time through regular software updates.
While it is tempting to assume that your phone's 5G hotspot can handle your car's connectivity needs, a built-in 5G system is fundamentally different. It integrates directly into the core operations.
Tethering a phone confines data access strictly to the infotainment screen, leaving the device blind to the vehicle's exterior sensors and unable to perform deep-system tasks like updating brakes or optimizing the battery.
Furthermore, built-in 5G utilizes massive, high-gain antennas embedded in the car's roof that pull in signals in deep rural areas where your Galaxy or iPhone (hidden behind the car's metal and glass) frequently drops connection.
Also, the built-in 5G system draws power directly from the vehicle's battery, not from your phone.
EVs are like computers on wheels and AT&T is announcing a collaboration with Rivian for their R2 model that should make owners happy.
Boosted 5G connectivity
Here's the Rivian R2's modern looks. | Image by AT&T
The Rivian R2 lineup consists of several variants. The earliest should hit the market in "spring 2026", per the maker's site information.
The idea is simple. AT&T's expertise would fit naturally into the R2's 5G connectivity systems. This is promised to deliver faster and more reliable access to the EV's digital features. This isn't just for the drivers, but passengers would benefit, too.
There'll be seamless over-the-air software updates, enhanced infotainment and numerous real-time services. Performance boost and personalization over time: that should be the result.
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It's all about software
While many of us still drive (and swear by) cars that are 99% hardware and 1% software, EVs are a different breed and it makes sense for AT&T to collaborate with Rivian.
Much like smartphones and tablets, EVs are software-defined. A single software update can change how the battery manages power, tweak the suspension, or add brand-new autonomous driving features. These files are massive (often gigabytes).
AT&T's 5G should allow the car to download them seamlessly in the background without needing to be parked next to your home Wi-Fi.
Not for the first time
This isn't the first time that AT&T has collaborated with Rivian. Their partnership started in 2023, when AT&T became the network operator for Rivian vehicles in the US and Canada.
Connectivity is increasingly central to how vehicles are designed, delivered, and improved. Our ongoing relationship with Rivian is built around that shift, and with 5G in the R2, we’re helping create a platform for continuous innovation across the vehicle lifecycle.
According to Rivian's Tom Solomon, their vehicles don't stop evolving once they leave the factory line. By equipping the R2 with AT&T 5G, Rivian is giving owners a highly connected ride that handles everything from streaming and navigation to answering complex questions with an AI assistant. Plus, the vehicle will just keep getting better over time through regular software updates.
But my phone has 5G…
While it is tempting to assume that your phone's 5G hotspot can handle your car's connectivity needs, a built-in 5G system is fundamentally different. It integrates directly into the core operations.
Tethering a phone confines data access strictly to the infotainment screen, leaving the device blind to the vehicle's exterior sensors and unable to perform deep-system tasks like updating brakes or optimizing the battery.
Furthermore, built-in 5G utilizes massive, high-gain antennas embedded in the car's roof that pull in signals in deep rural areas where your Galaxy or iPhone (hidden behind the car's metal and glass) frequently drops connection.
Also, the built-in 5G system draws power directly from the vehicle's battery, not from your phone.
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