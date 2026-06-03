Google may have surprising new colors for the Pixel 11 series phones
Leaked wallpapers hint at the new colors of the Pixel 11 phones.
Leaked Pixel 11 Pro render. | Image by Android Headlines
After the success of the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, it’s safe to assume that we’ll see more phones with intriguing colors in 2026. Apple will reportedly have at least one special color for the iPhone 18 Pro, but it appears that Google may be on the trend as well.
Google may have a new approach for the colors of the upcoming Pixel 11 phones. The change is suggested by a new set of leaked wallpapers shared by Telegram tipster Mystic Leaks.
The wallpapers feature tranquil images of rippling water with four different color schemes. Google usually matches the official wallpapers of its phones to the colors of the devices.
The wallpapers that may be used on the vanilla Pixel 11 come in four colors, which look like dark versions of green, purple, red, and turquoise. The filenames of some of the images feature color codenames, while other images have three letters that suggest the following combinations:
Last year’s vanilla Pixel 10 came in the more muted Obsidian and Frost colors, as well as the brighter Indigo and Limoncello shades. If the new wallpapers are any signal about Google’s plans, this year’s phone may only feature more muted colors.
Similar to last year, the wallpapers for the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL appear darker and more muted than those of the vanilla model. The colors are quite similar, but instead of a red wallpaper, there’s one that appears orange.
The only color name that’s the same is Midnight Haze, but the image is quite different. Still, the suggested device colors and wallpaper codename colors are the following:
While the leak includes different images for the Pixel 11 Pro and the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL, the colors are identical.
We’ve already seen the wallpapers for the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold before, but now we have them in better quality. Just like the last time, the filenames feature the internal codenames Pine for the green one and Midnight for the monochrome wallpapers.
There are no indications about the actual colors of the upcoming foldable, though.
This is not the first time we’re seeing some of the internal codenames for the colors of Android wallpapers. Last year’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold had a gray-themed wallpaper called Sterling, which was the default on the Moonstone version of the device. The Jade variant had a green-themed image called “Green.”
Whatever the names, Google may need to change a bit more of its strategy around the colors of its upcoming phones. Users online appeared to opt mostly for the most basic Obsidian and Moonstone colors of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, but not necessarily because of how they look.
If you wanted to have 1TB of storage, you had to choose one of those colors. Phones in the brightest and probably most fun Jade color can only have 256GB storage, which was a no-go for several users.
Meanwhile, Apple’s Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro turned out to be an extremely popular version of the device. The company may launch a Dark Cherry iPhone 18 Pro later this year, which will certainly be available for all storage options.
We’ve already seen renders of all Pixel 11 phones, and Google won’t surprise us with design. I really hope we see something braver and different, at least with their colors.
Leaked Pixel 11 wallpapers suggest some interesting new colors
Google may have a new approach for the colors of the upcoming Pixel 11 phones. The change is suggested by a new set of leaked wallpapers shared by Telegram tipster Mystic Leaks.
The wallpapers feature tranquil images of rippling water with four different color schemes. Google usually matches the official wallpapers of its phones to the colors of the devices.
The leaked Pixel 11 wallpapers. | Images by Mystic Leaks
The wallpapers that may be used on the vanilla Pixel 11 come in four colors, which look like dark versions of green, purple, red, and turquoise. The filenames of some of the images feature color codenames, while other images have three letters that suggest the following combinations:
Recommended For You
- green color and Moss codename
- purple color and Sterling Light codename
- pink color and Fuchsia codename
- black color and Midnight Haze codename
Last year’s vanilla Pixel 10 came in the more muted Obsidian and Frost colors, as well as the brighter Indigo and Limoncello shades. If the new wallpapers are any signal about Google’s plans, this year’s phone may only feature more muted colors.
The Pixel 11 Pro may stick to the muted colors
Similar to last year, the wallpapers for the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL appear darker and more muted than those of the vanilla model. The colors are quite similar, but instead of a red wallpaper, there’s one that appears orange.
The leaked Pixel 11 Pro wallpapers. | Images by Mystic Leaks
The only color name that’s the same is Midnight Haze, but the image is quite different. Still, the suggested device colors and wallpaper codename colors are the following:
- beige color and Dune codename
- silver color and Fog Light codename
- black color and Midnight Haze codename
- gray color and Pine codename
While the leak includes different images for the Pixel 11 Pro and the larger Pixel 11 Pro XL, the colors are identical.
A better look at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers
The leaked Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers. | Images by Mystic Leaks
We’ve already seen the wallpapers for the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold before, but now we have them in better quality. Just like the last time, the filenames feature the internal codenames Pine for the green one and Midnight for the monochrome wallpapers.
There are no indications about the actual colors of the upcoming foldable, though.
Certainly not the final color names for the Pixel 11 series
This is not the first time we’re seeing some of the internal codenames for the colors of Android wallpapers. Last year’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold had a gray-themed wallpaper called Sterling, which was the default on the Moonstone version of the device. The Jade variant had a green-themed image called “Green.”
What type of colors do you prefer for your phone?
Whatever the names, Google may need to change a bit more of its strategy around the colors of its upcoming phones. Users online appeared to opt mostly for the most basic Obsidian and Moonstone colors of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, but not necessarily because of how they look.
If you wanted to have 1TB of storage, you had to choose one of those colors. Phones in the brightest and probably most fun Jade color can only have 256GB storage, which was a no-go for several users.
Meanwhile, Apple’s Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro turned out to be an extremely popular version of the device. The company may launch a Dark Cherry iPhone 18 Pro later this year, which will certainly be available for all storage options.
Read the room, Google
We’ve already seen renders of all Pixel 11 phones, and Google won’t surprise us with design. I really hope we see something braver and different, at least with their colors.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: