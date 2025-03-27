Galaxy S25 Edge dummy units show up looking every bit the slim icon we expected
Up Next:
A Korean YouTuber has gotten their hands on some Galaxy S25 Edge dummy units, giving us more of a glimpse of how this beautiful and thin device may look.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is likely going to be unveiled in April, probably on April 16. The slim-chic phone has already been teased by Samsung and since then, it's been leaking, so we know more-or-less what to expect from it.
Interestingly, the Galaxy S25 Edge, rumored earlier to be just 6.4mm thick, now, based on these mockups, may actually be more like 5.84mm thick, which makes it even thinner than expected earlier. In the video, TheSinza says that it may be between 5.8 and 5.85mm thick. It's important to note that other rumors have claimed this as well, and the earlier rumored thickness of 6.4mm may have been inaccurate.
The YouTuber underlines the colors on these dummy units are not the real colors that the Galaxy S25 Edge will show up in. He mentions the colors that are reportedly prepared for the Edge are Titanium Ice Blue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jet Black, again confirming earlier rumors.
He also mentions the expected prices, which have also previously leaked, saying the 256GB version may be 1.5 million South Korean Won (direct conversion to USD would be $1020). A similar US price ($1100) was also speculated in the rumors, positioning the Edge between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra price-wise, although, at the moment, it's not clear if the Edge will make it to the U.S. at all.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to rock a 6.7-inch display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and 12GB of RAM. When it launches, and if Samsung decides to grace U.S. buyers with it, the Galaxy S25 Edge will face the likes of the rumored iPhone 17 Air in the latest industry fad: the slim-chic race.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is likely going to be unveiled in April, probably on April 16. The slim-chic phone has already been teased by Samsung and since then, it's been leaking, so we know more-or-less what to expect from it.
YouTuber TheSinza shows us the Galaxy S25 Edge mockups while mentioning they are not the official Samsung mockups, but instead, unofficial mockups from China. Despite this, the YouTuber underlines that this is nevertheless the likely look of the Galaxy S25 Edge.
Interestingly, the Galaxy S25 Edge, rumored earlier to be just 6.4mm thick, now, based on these mockups, may actually be more like 5.84mm thick, which makes it even thinner than expected earlier. In the video, TheSinza says that it may be between 5.8 and 5.85mm thick. It's important to note that other rumors have claimed this as well, and the earlier rumored thickness of 6.4mm may have been inaccurate.
The YouTuber underlines the colors on these dummy units are not the real colors that the Galaxy S25 Edge will show up in. He mentions the colors that are reportedly prepared for the Edge are Titanium Ice Blue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jet Black, again confirming earlier rumors.
In the rest of the video, the YouTuber reiterates all the rumored details about the device and what is expected of it, and overall, he doesn't reveal any new information apart from showing us how the device may look in your hand.
He also mentions the expected prices, which have also previously leaked, saying the 256GB version may be 1.5 million South Korean Won (direct conversion to USD would be $1020). A similar US price ($1100) was also speculated in the rumors, positioning the Edge between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra price-wise, although, at the moment, it's not clear if the Edge will make it to the U.S. at all.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to rock a 6.7-inch display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and 12GB of RAM. When it launches, and if Samsung decides to grace U.S. buyers with it, the Galaxy S25 Edge will face the likes of the rumored iPhone 17 Air in the latest industry fad: the slim-chic race.
Things that are NOT allowed: