Samsung could price the Galaxy S25 Edge higher than expected in these colors and storage options





This is likely to happen at some point next month , so naturally, almost all of our questions concerning the phone's specs, features, design, and even price tags already have (credible) answers. The latest such answers come from the almost always reliable folks over at Android Headlines , including three interesting color labels, two rather predictable storage variants, and unfortunately, some pricing details a lot of prospective buyers might find a little steep.

More expensive than the Galaxy S25 Plus?!





S25 Edge these last few months, you probably caught a report or two anticipating a price point below or around the same level as the 6.7-inch If you've been following all the "intrigue" and rumors on thethese last few months, you probably caught a report or two anticipating a price point below or around the same level as the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus





Alas, that's not what Android Headlines has heard from its inside sources, with the Galaxy S25 Edge instead expected to cost between €1,200 and €1,300 in Europe in an entry-level configuration and between €1,300 and €1,400 in a slightly upper-tier model with 512GB storage.









S25 Edge could cost no less than $1,100 in the US... if the device is That's higher than the S25 Plus's price tags on the old continent, which makes me think the ultra-thincould cost no less than $1,100 in the US... if the device is actually officially released stateside





S25 Edge will at least be considerably more affordable than probably the The current middle member of the Galaxy S25 family, mind you, normally starts at $999.99, but on the bright side, the S25 Ultra is priced at $1,300 and up, so if this rumor and my assumption pan out, thewill at least be considerably more affordable than probably the best Android phone in the world today.

The S25 Edge 's entry-level variant is unsurprisingly likely to come with 256 gigs of internal storage space in addition to 12GB RAM, while the more expensive model will almost certainly pair twice as much local digital hoarding room with the exact same memory count. There are no words on a 1TB storage or 16GB memory variant today, so that's probably not happening.

How will the Galaxy S25 Edge look?





That's another question that seems fairly easy to answer following a number of visual leaks , a couple of official company teasers , and a couple of prototype showings at major industry trade fairs, but a few key cosmetic details are not etched in stone just yet.





S25 Edge 's colorways could be called Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack, which (unsubtly) suggests that the phone will actually be made from the same material as the For instance, we've recently heard that Samsung was planning to distinguish this fourth member of the S25 family from its brothers and sisters with an extra-durable and extra-attractive ceramic body . But now we're hearing that the's colorways could be called Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack, which (unsubtly) suggests that the phone will actually be made from the same material as the Galaxy S25 Ultra









Titanium is obviously a pretty strong and decidedly eye-catching build material too, but it would still be a little disappointing to see Samsung play things relatively safe with a product aggressively teased and advertised as the greatest thing since sliced bread over the past couple of months.





Galaxy S25 Edge Of course, thecould still shine in a few other ways, packing a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, sharing a 200MP primary rear-facing camera with the S25 Ultra, and above all, rocking a wasp waist of around 6mm that should also keep the weight number down to a rare 160 grams or so.