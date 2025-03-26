30% discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+!
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge official marketing images have leaked revealing more color options

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge displayed at Galaxy Unpacked
Samsung's pursuit of having the world's thinnest smartphone is once again in the spotlight, as what appears to be official marketing visuals for the yet-to-be-fully-detailed Galaxy S25 Edgehave surfaced. These images offer a look at the front and back of the device, along with official wallpapers. While the images don't necessarily show the ultra-slim profile that we've seen in images from the various events where Samsung has displayed the device, they do show a trio of color options.

The colors revealed in the leak include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. Of those three, Titanium Silver appears to be the color variant that has been most prominently displayed in public showings. It should be noted that these colors have not been officially announced by Samsung.

Images source — Winfuture

Also, not seen in the above images are insights into the rumored internal components and features of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which to date can be summarized as follows:

  • Display: Rumored to be a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (same as the S25 Plus).
  • Processor: Speculated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, an octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC) potentially clocked up to 4.46 GHz.
  • Cameras: The device is rumored to sport a dual rear setup consisting of a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.
  • Battery: Sources suggest a capacity of approximately 3900mAh.
  • Thickness: The device is widely rumored to be just 5.8 millimeters thick (excluding the camera bump).

The emphasis on an incredibly thin design is certainly eye-catching, and the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, if the rumors hold true, promises a smooth and powerful user experience. However, the decision to go with a dual-camera system might be a point of discussion, especially given the current trend of versatile triple or even quad-camera setups in flagship devices. Similarly, the speculated reduced battery capacity, while understandable given the form factor, could be a concern for users who prioritize all-day battery life.

As we know, the Galaxy S25 Edge isn't the only contender vying for the title of the thinnest smartphone on the market right now, with Apple fast on Samsung's heels with the rumored iPhone 17 Air. It looks like we are in for some fierce competition from these two and any other contenders entering the "thinnest phone" arena in the coming months.
