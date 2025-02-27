Samsung could hold a surprise Unpacked event to detail the Galaxy S25 Edge on this date





Save the April 16 date!





That's apparently when Samsung plans to hold an "online unpack" for the highly anticipated fourth member of the Galaxy S25 handset family. In case you're wondering, April 16 falls on a Wednesday this year, and 2025's first Unpacked shindig took place on January 22, which was, you guessed it, a Wednesday as well.





Considering all the recent gossip calling for an April or even a mid-April S25 Edge launch, this freshly rumored date certainly rings true and could well prove to be 100 percent accurate.









If that happens, you can probably expect today's report to prove reliable on the May commercial release of the ultra-thin Samsung flagship too, although for that, we don't have more specific information to discuss at this moment.

What we do have is a... frankly laughable number for the phone's projected "initial" production quantity. Believe it or not, Samsung is tipped to release the Galaxy S25 Edge in a batch of just 40,000 units or so in May, which would obviously be a very small drop in the S25 lineup's global ocean.





That figure strongly suggests it might be way harder to get your hands on one of these bad boys than you previously expected, making me doubt that the S25 Edge will see daylight in markets like the US anytime soon.

Three colors, one mind-blowing camera, and a not-so-high price point





Despite that ultra-low "initial quantity", the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be released in light blue, black, and silver colorways, which sounds like a lot of options for a super-limited availability run.





That makes me hope the phone will ramp up production after that very small first wave and reach the hands of hundreds of thousands of customers (if not millions) before Apple rolls out the iPhone 17 Air in the fall.









S25 Edge is starting to sound like it could generate some pretty strong global demand with a razor-thin profile of "around 6.4mm", a After all, theis starting to sound like it could generate some pretty strong global demand with a razor-thin profile of "around 6.4mm", a Galaxy S25 Ultra -borrowed 200MP primary rear-facing camera, an equally impressive 50MP secondary snapper on its ( potentially ceramic ) back, and perhaps most importantly, a lower price point than said S25 Ultra.



Recommended Stories

Galaxy S25 Edge is very likely to cost more than a "vanilla" S25. Will its price tag be higher than that of the While you definitely shouldn't expect this thing to compete for the title of best budget 5G phone in the world in 2025, its value proposition could be extremely hard to beat in the high-end segment. No, I'm afraid I don't have a number for you today, but theis very likely to cost more than a "vanilla" S25. Will its price tag be higher than that of the S25 Plus as well? Probably, but let's wait and hope for the best before overly panicking or rejoicing.