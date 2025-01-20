Exclusive: The Galaxy S25 Slim may land only in these locations
A historically trusted source has reached out to us to indicate that the Galaxy S25 Slim (or however it ends up being called) may come to 39 markets. While this is not an exhaustive list and it should be taken with a grain of salt, we can’t help but notice how the US is not among the listed territories.
Friday brought a major shocker: the Galaxy S25 Slim may not be just ‘delayed’ until May - it may never arrive at all, at least in the US. Rumors about this phone have been swirling for months, building plenty of hype, but it seems its slim, chic design might not make an appearance for everyone who’s been eagerly waiting to see it.
The source lists 39 countries and regions where the Galaxy S25 Slim, or Special Edition, is very possible to be available in:
Despite this, the Galaxy S25 Slim - or Special Edition - and some of its leaked details have raised some eyebrows. The reason why is it may not be that much slimmer than the regular Galaxy S25 models set to debut on Wednesday. With a rumored thickness of 6.4mm, the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to position itself between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra in terms of pricing and marketing within the aforementioned markets.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 series event is just a couple of days away now, scheduled for this Wednesday. Although at this point it seems rather unlikely that we'll even get a mention of the Slim Galaxy, we could still see a teaser about it (but I'm now doubting this as well).
- Afghanistan
- Australia
- Austria
- Brazil
- Caucasus
- Croatia
- Egypt
- France
- India
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Israel
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Libya
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia/Montenegro
- Singapore
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Srilanka
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- UAE
- United Kingdom
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
Parallels were drawn earlier between the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which is available only in South Korea (and in China with cosmetic changes and another name) and the S25 Slim. The S25 Slim may therefore show up as a Special Edition or something similar. So, if you’re lucky enough to live in one of the listed countries, the news above is definitely something to celebrate.
The Galaxy S25 Slim was initially expected to compete with the rumored iPhone 17 Air - an ultra-slim device reportedly measuring just 5.5mm thick. However, for those eager to flaunt such a sleek, thin design, both phones are likely to disappoint due to their smaller-than-expected batteries, a trade-off for their slim profiles. Or, who knows? Samsung and Apple might pull a surprise OnePlus 13-inspired move and have these phones be the first with silicon carbon batteries.
