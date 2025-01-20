Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Exclusive: The Galaxy S25 Slim may land only in these locations

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A possible render of the Galaxy S25 Slim.
A historically trusted source has reached out to us to indicate that the Galaxy S25 Slim (or however it ends up being called) may come to 39 markets. While this is not an exhaustive list and it should be taken with a grain of salt, we can’t help but notice how the US is not among the listed territories.

Friday brought a major shocker: the Galaxy S25 Slim may not be just ‘delayed’ until May - it may never arrive at all, at least in the US. Rumors about this phone have been swirling for months, building plenty of hype, but it seems its slim, chic design might not make an appearance for everyone who’s been eagerly waiting to see it.

The source lists 39 countries and regions where the Galaxy S25 Slim, or Special Edition, is very possible to be available in:
  • Afghanistan
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Brazil
  • Caucasus
  • Croatia
  • Egypt
  • France
  • India
  • Iraq
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kenya
  • Libya
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • Nigeria
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Senegal
  • Serbia/Montenegro
  • Singapore
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • Srilanka
  • Switzerland
  • Thailand
  • Tunisia
  • Turkey
  • UAE
  • United Kingdom
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung!

Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more.
Reserve at Samsung


Parallels were drawn earlier between the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which is available only in South Korea (and in China with cosmetic changes and another name) and the S25 Slim. The S25 Slim may therefore show up as a Special Edition or something similar. So, if you’re lucky enough to live in one of the listed countries, the news above is definitely something to celebrate.

Despite this, the Galaxy S25 Slim - or Special Edition - and some of its leaked details have raised some eyebrows. The reason why is it may not be that much slimmer than the regular Galaxy S25 models set to debut on Wednesday. With a rumored thickness of 6.4mm, the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to position itself between the Galaxy S25 Plus and Ultra in terms of pricing and marketing within the aforementioned markets.

The Galaxy S25 Slim was initially expected to compete with the rumored iPhone 17 Air - an ultra-slim device reportedly measuring just 5.5mm thick. However, for those eager to flaunt such a sleek, thin design, both phones are likely to disappoint due to their smaller-than-expected batteries, a trade-off for their slim profiles. Or, who knows? Samsung and Apple might pull a surprise OnePlus 13-inspired move and have these phones be the first with silicon carbon batteries.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series event is just a couple of days away now, scheduled for this Wednesday. Although at this point it seems rather unlikely that we'll even get a mention of the Slim Galaxy, we could still see a teaser about it (but I'm now doubting this as well).
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless