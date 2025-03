Samsung hyped up One UI 7 - and then hit us with a plot twist

Samsung just gave Galaxy Z Fold 6 users the ultimate “gotcha!” moment









Just as we got all hyped that the One UI 7 open beta is just about to get (finally) released , a new report throws serious doubts and washes our excitement with (somewhat freezing) cold water.Reportedly, Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Korea , and surprise, surprise: it's not thebeta update we were all hoping for. This is frankly bizarre as Samsung was supposed to start rolling out the long-overduebeta to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on March 6. The update that's rolling out right now is a regular security update for the foldable flagship (still One UI 6).The update carries firmware version F956NKSS2AYBD and has a modest download size of 436.81 MB. With this software, thein South Korea is getting the March 2025 security patch. The update also addresses quite a lot of security flows discovered in the previous software.Right now,users in South Korea can check for this new update from Settings then Software update, then Download and Install. As usual, once the update is downloaded, it will start installing and the phone will restart after confirmation from the user.It's quite likely that this security update is needed before the.0 beta rolls out to the phone, hence when you get it, it's advised for you to install it (as you should probably do with all security updates, to make sure you don't carry around a hacker-prone device in general). So, if you're hoping to try, you should watch for this update and get it.The situation withis quite dramatic, though. The Galaxy S25 series came out with the new OS out of the box, but the rest of Samsung's premium devices are now feeling severely left out. The Galaxy S24 users got to try thebeta, but other phones have been left on One UI 6 for quite some time now, irritatingly so.The appearance of this security update to thedoesn't necessarily mean anotherdelay is in the cards though. However, it does cast doubts about the long-awaited rollout timeframe. And I mean, come on, Samsung, many Android users have gotten to enjoy Android 15 for months now!