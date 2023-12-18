The Galaxy S24 Ultra to bring brand new Gorilla Glass Armor, plus a “56% better frame”
The latest pack of Galaxy S24 Ultra rumors is a mixed bag of “Yes!!!” and “Hell no!”
Let’s dive right into it and find out exactly why.
Today’s tittle-tattle is prepped by X/Twitter tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who shares information about the Galaxy S24 Ultra from his unspecified sources. His post is extremely brief, without commenting or elaborating on the bullet-like list with alleged specifications (via SamMobile).
Next, the rumor goes on to the display, which is (again) said to bring a whooping 2,600 nits of brightness, compared to the paltry 1,750 nits of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s display.
“GG Armor” is what makes this rumor pack very exciting, as this apparently is the next-gen Gorilla Glass from Corning. At the moment unofficial and unconfirmed, this Gorilla Glass Armor screen protection might be the direct successor to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the same that’s to be found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung is also said to be using a bigger vapor chamber cooling system that keeps the chip 1.9 times cooler than its predecessor, also: LPDDR5X RAM.
Then, the tipster wraps things up oddly, stating that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will be featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra “in most countries of the world, not just America & China”. Wait, what? Wasn’t the Galaxy S24 Ultra supposed to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally, no matter the market it’s been sold in?
The battery is stated to have a capacity of 5,000 mAh (so far, so good), and then, there’s another shocker: 25W charging speeds – but isn’t that what the vanilla Galaxy S24 is supposed to bring to the table? Reports from all sides point at 45W charging speeds for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so let’s hope that’s a typo.
Here’s the X/Twitter post itself:
Let’s dive right into it and find out exactly why.
Today’s tittle-tattle is prepped by X/Twitter tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who shares information about the Galaxy S24 Ultra from his unspecified sources. His post is extremely brief, without commenting or elaborating on the bullet-like list with alleged specifications (via SamMobile).
First off, he lists the five camera setup – a 200 MP primary one, a 50 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom (10x optical quality zoom with in-sensor crop), a 12 MP ultrawide camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP selfie shooter on the front.
Next, the rumor goes on to the display, which is (again) said to bring a whooping 2,600 nits of brightness, compared to the paltry 1,750 nits of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s display.
“GG, GG!” (Good game, Gorilla Glass!)
“GG Armor” is what makes this rumor pack very exciting, as this apparently is the next-gen Gorilla Glass from Corning. At the moment unofficial and unconfirmed, this Gorilla Glass Armor screen protection might be the direct successor to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the same that’s to be found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Next, the X/Twitter post moves on to the frame and has the longest and most complete sentence so far: “Frame: Titanium frame is 56% better than Aluminum”, whatever “56% better” means – probably “tougher” or “stronger” than the frame of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, right? After all, titanium is very strong and posh.
Samsung is also said to be using a bigger vapor chamber cooling system that keeps the chip 1.9 times cooler than its predecessor, also: LPDDR5X RAM.
And now for something completely different
Then, the tipster wraps things up oddly, stating that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will be featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra “in most countries of the world, not just America & China”. Wait, what? Wasn’t the Galaxy S24 Ultra supposed to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally, no matter the market it’s been sold in?
The battery is stated to have a capacity of 5,000 mAh (so far, so good), and then, there’s another shocker: 25W charging speeds – but isn’t that what the vanilla Galaxy S24 is supposed to bring to the table? Reports from all sides point at 45W charging speeds for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so let’s hope that’s a typo.
Here’s the X/Twitter post itself:
️#GalaxyS24Ultra— Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 18, 2023
200mp
50mp.(10x Optical Quality)
12mp
10mp
12 Front
Screen:GG Armor/2600nits
Frame:Titanium frame is 56% better than Aluminum
Snapdragon8 Gen3 In most countries of the world,not just America&China
Cooling: Better 1,9X
DDR5X
5000mAh. 25w pic.twitter.com/XqrARVw5lx
Things that are NOT allowed: