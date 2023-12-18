The Galaxy S24 Ultra to bring brand new Gorilla Glass Armor, plus a “56% better frame”

️#GalaxyS24Ultra



200mp

50mp.(10x Optical Quality)

12mp

10mp

12 Front



Screen:GG Armor/2600nits



Frame:Titanium frame is 56% better than Aluminum



Snapdragon8 Gen3 In most countries of the world,not just America&China

Cooling: Better 1,9X

DDR5X



5000mAh. 25w pic.twitter.com/XqrARVw5lx