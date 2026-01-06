Tough yet elegant Garmin fēnix 8 becomes a more reasonable choice with this $250 discount
With a sleek look and a plethora of features, this is the perfect watch for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a premium timepiece.
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fēnix 8 being the latest model, it’s probably on your radar if you’re in the market for a tough-as-nails premium smartwatch with more than three days of battery life.Garmin’s fēnix series of smartwatches are the tech giant’s flagship wearables. And with the
Is the Garmin fēnix 8 worth spending $750? It is if you’re an outdoor aficionado who needs a durable yet elegant smartwatch with a plethora of features and up to 16 days of battery life. No disrespect toward the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra models, as I’m a fan of those as well, but two to three days of usage isn’t enough if you often spend your time outdoors. Whereas here, you get a lot of bells and whistles accompanied by solid battery life.
All of the features can be controlled via buttons or the stunning Corning Gorilla Glass AMOLED touchscreen display, which is snugly situated in a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a stainless steel bezel.
But even if you aren’t looking for a Garmin fēnix 8 specifically, I’m sure you’ll appreciate the $250 discount Amazon is currently offering on this bad boy. With this price cut, you can upgrade your wrist game for less than $750, which I agree is still steep, but it's a lot, lot better than the watch’s usual price of a whopping $1,000.
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Is the Garmin fēnix 8 worth spending $750? It is if you’re an outdoor aficionado who needs a durable yet elegant smartwatch with a plethora of features and up to 16 days of battery life. No disrespect toward the Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra models, as I’m a fan of those as well, but two to three days of usage isn’t enough if you often spend your time outdoors. Whereas here, you get a lot of bells and whistles accompanied by solid battery life.
For instance, it offers energy monitoring and can deliver a training readiness score, as well as tell you when your body will be fully recovered for your next workout. It even comes with a built-in microphone and speaker, which means you can use it for phone calls. And for the times you find yourself deep in the forest after sundown, the watch comes to the rescue with a built-in LED flashlight.
All of the features can be controlled via buttons or the stunning Corning Gorilla Glass AMOLED touchscreen display, which is snugly situated in a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a stainless steel bezel.
So, yeah! The Garmin fēnix 8 is definitely a no-brainer for outdoor lovers looking for a high-end, feature-rich smartwatch. If it fits the bill, tap the offer button in this article and score one for less before it’s too late!
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