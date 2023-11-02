Galaxy S24's Exynos/Snapdragon split all but certain after Qualcomm CEO spills the beans





Initially, this change was thought to be a more permanent one, but since the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, there have been some reports stating the company merely took a step back and would soon continue with its chip-splitting strategy with the Galaxy S24 series in 2024. Now, thanks to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, we know that these rumors are likely going to turn out true.





On November 1, like many other companies, Qualcomm announced its earnings for the fourth fiscal quarter. Mr. Amon — who made the announcement — later held a conference, during which he said that the "Galaxy S24 will be released soon," and "Qualcomm has the majority market share."





Galaxy S24 lineup, and if we follow the logic and history here, that should mean we can expect some Exynos 2400 models too. Having the majority market share would inherently imply that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will not be the only silicon to power thelineup, and if we follow the logic and history here, that should mean we can expect some Exynos 2400 models too.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all regions might be true. However, if Samsung splits the Exynos and Snapdragon markets the same way as before, it wouldn't make a lot of sense for Qualcomm to have the majority market share, as traditionally the Snapdragon iterations have only been released in North America, while the Exynos counterparts all across the rest of the world. In other words, the reports claiming the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with thein all regions might be true.





The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus versions, on the other hand, will supposedly be sold the same way older generations were, meaning with the Snapdragon models going to North America and the Exynos ones to the ROW. Why Samsung does not want to sell its high-end flagship with its own SoC is not clear, but if it is true it makes the tech giant seem uncertain in its own product.