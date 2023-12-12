Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

More Galaxy S24 Ultra brightness and camera rumors crop up to boost your excitement

Samsung Android
If you're not that excited for Samsung's next big (Ultra-branded) thing after all the recent visual leaks highlighting and detailing the subtle potential differences between it and the existing Galaxy S23 Ultra powerhouse, you might want to learn to look beyond the surface and hear what a prolific and fairly trustworthy X tipster has to say about screen and camera upgrades today.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra is certainly likely to greatly resemble its predecessor at first glance, a closer examination of its Dynamic AMOLED display should reveal a major improvement that could well help Samsung keep Apple's best iPhones out there at bay. 

Let the brightness wars begin!


Remember when every top smartphone manufacturer was trying to push the envelope further and further in terms of screen resolution? Those days are (largely) over, but instead of engaging in a pixel war, everyone seems laser-focused now on raising the brightness bar.

How bright can a mobile device get without burning your eyes out of your sockets? We may soon find out, as Samsung is expected to go from a peak of 1,750 nits on this year's S23 Ultra to a whopping 2,600 nits on the S24 Ultra in just a month or two.


That's obviously a very significant jump, exceeding the 2,500 nits previously rumored by a number of sources, as well as the 2,000 nits top brightness supported by the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel.

Other high-end Android phones on the market today, like Google's Pixel 8 Pro or Sony's ultra-expensive Xperia 1 V, also fall short of what Samsung is reportedly preparing in this key department for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but then there's the OnePlus 12.

Unavailable in the Western Hemisphere for now, that recently unveiled 6.82-inch super-flagship can somehow go all the way up to 4,500 nits (!!!), making this expected 2,600 nits upgrade sound pretty underwhelming. Of course, there's much more to the quality of a smartphone display than just brightness, and knowing how Samsung usually operates, we can't help but feel a lot more excited for the S24 Ultra right now than the OnePlus 12.

Camera upgrades galore!


While it remains unclear if the Galaxy S24 Ultra will ultimately get rid of its forerunner's 10x optical zoom capabilities or not, Ahmed Qwaider claims to have the skinny on several camera features and technologies that are either definitely going unchanged or set for important enhancements and expansions.

8K video recording, for instance, will apparently gain 5x zoom support, which is certainly good news for mobile content creators aiming to get more at-a-distance detail in the best possible quality. Then you have 5x portrait zoom, which also sounds like a cool and handy feature for a large number of prospective S24 Ultra buyers, as well as improved overall optical stabilization for both daytime and nighttime photography scenarios.


Although nothing is (truly) etched in stone at this point as far as specs are concerned, there's almost a 100 percent chance that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will retain the 200, 12, and 10MP resolutions of three of the S23 Ultra's rear-facing shooters while bumping up the fourth sensor from 10 to 50 megapixels.

Even better, that 50MP camera is today tipped to carry physically larger pixels, giving you not one but two big reasons to be excited for what Samsung has up its sleeve here. The front-facing snapper, meanwhile, is likely to go more or less unchanged at 12 megapixels, although both that and the four shooters on the back of the S24 Ultra are widely expected to leverage new state-of-the-art AI technologies.
