Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life hits an unbeatable price after a $200 discount

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $200 on Amazon! $200 off (44%) Amazon is offering a sweet $200 discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4, allowing you to treat yourself to a set for just under $250. These rank among the best wireless headphones on the market, delivering premium sound, feel, and ANC. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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Of course, since top quality comes with a premium price, you’ll usually have to shell out a whopping $450 in order to rock Sennheiser’s top-of-the-line cans. I don't know about you, but even I—as someone who demands the best listening experience possible on wireless cans—would think twice about whether I should spend my hard-earned cash writing deal posts on these fellas at this price.Fortunately, Amazon is offering a bonkers 44% discount on the model in Black. This drops the high-end headphones below $250, making them a much more reasonable choice. Even I feel tempted to tap the deal button and score a set for, well, $200 off—if my math is correct.As a proper high-end Sennheiser audio product, the MOMENTUM 4 deliver on all important fronts. Firstly, they are exceptionally comfy to wear, allowing you to enjoy long listening sessions without feeling any discomfort. And by long, I mean up to 60 hours long. Yep, that’s right! These offer up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC turned off. But even with ANC on, you’ll be looking at up to 56 hours, which is still incredible.Of course, the listening experience here is also top-notch, and you can even tailor it to your taste via the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app. From the app, you can also adjust the strength of the ANC, which may not be on the level of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra, sure, but it still does a great job at stopping pesky noises from ruining your music sessions.In conclusion, I think the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are a tough sell at $450 but a no-brainer pick at under $250. If you agree and think these might be just what you’ve been looking for, don’t hesitate—grab a pair at a hefty discount now while you can!