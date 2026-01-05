TSMC officially enters the 2nm chipset realm, only certain flagships will get the monster treatment
Are you ready to pay more?
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Without fanfare and fireworks, TSMC announces that it has begun mass production of its 2nm (N2) chips in the fourth quarter of 2025 as planned.
The N2 technology uses first-generation nanosheet transistors, promising big improvements in both speed and energy efficiency. It also includes advanced features like low-resistance layers and high-performance capacitors to boost overall performance. Produced at TSMC's Fab 20 and Fab 22, N2 is set to be the industry's most advanced semiconductor technology!
Another report from Fast Technology speaks of N2's 10–15% performance gains compared to the N3E (3nm) process, which is used with chipsets like the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
Performance is not the only thing that's rising, as we've discussed earlier. Solid price hikes are expected, too.
Reportedly, TSMC charges $30,000 per 2nm wafer, significantly higher than the $20,000 for 3nm wafers and far more than older nodes, due to the complexity and precision required, as well as the $28 billion cost to build a fab producing 50,000 wafers per month.
Given the high cost of producing 2nm chips, it's unlikely that this technology will appear in every phone.
Only top-tier, maxed-out flagship devices will likely adopt 2nm to showcase peak performance and energy efficiency. Most “vanilla” flagships will probably stick with the 3nm process, which still offers excellent speed and efficiency at a lower production cost.
The N2 technology uses first-generation nanosheet transistors, promising big improvements in both speed and energy efficiency. It also includes advanced features like low-resistance layers and high-performance capacitors to boost overall performance. Produced at TSMC's Fab 20 and Fab 22, N2 is set to be the industry's most advanced semiconductor technology!
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What the numbers say
Another report from Fast Technology speaks of N2's 10–15% performance gains compared to the N3E (3nm) process, which is used with chipsets like the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
This leak reads that the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 (or whatever its title) and MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 series chips will both utilize this new 2nm process by TSMC.
A higher cost, naturally
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 awaits its successor. | Image by Qualcomm
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Reportedly, TSMC charges $30,000 per 2nm wafer, significantly higher than the $20,000 for 3nm wafers and far more than older nodes, due to the complexity and precision required, as well as the $28 billion cost to build a fab producing 50,000 wafers per month.
The 2nm chips also introduce nanosheet Gate-all-around (GAA) transistors, replacing FinFET, which improves efficiency by reducing current leakage and boosting performance.
Choose one:
A phone with a 2nm chipset, I'll pay extra for it!
28.57%
I'm perfectly fine with 3nm chipsets.
41.07%
I just need a decent performance and not to lag.
30.36%
Don't expect 2nm on all flagships
Given the high cost of producing 2nm chips, it's unlikely that this technology will appear in every phone.
Only top-tier, maxed-out flagship devices will likely adopt 2nm to showcase peak performance and energy efficiency. Most “vanilla” flagships will probably stick with the 3nm process, which still offers excellent speed and efficiency at a lower production cost.
Over time, as yields improve and costs drop, 2nm may trickle down, but for the foreseeable future, it will remain reserved for the most advanced devices. However, 3nm seems like a great sweetspot!
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