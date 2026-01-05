TSMC officially enters the 2nm chipset realm, only certain flagships will get the monster treatment

Choose one: A phone with a 2nm chipset, I'll pay extra for it! 28.57% I'm perfectly fine with 3nm chipsets. 41.07% I just need a decent performance and not to lag. 30.36% Vote 56 Votes

Don't expect 2nm on all flagships

The 2nm chips also introduce nanosheet Gate-all-around (GAA) transistors, replacing FinFET, which improves efficiency by reducing current leakage and boosting performance.Given the high cost of producing 2nm chips, it's unlikely that this technology will appear in every phone.Only top-tier, maxed-out flagship devices will likely adopt 2nm to showcase peak performance and energy efficiency. Most “vanilla” flagships will probably stick with the 3nm process, which still offers excellent speed and efficiency at a lower production cost.Over time, as yields improve and costs drop, 2nm may trickle down, but for the foreseeable future, it will remain reserved for the most advanced devices. However, 3nm seems like a great sweetspot!