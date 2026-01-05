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6 Android fan favorites are reaching EOL: owners are mad as hell

Several Xiaomi and Redmi models are set to officially reach End of Life status.

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Xiaomi phone from up close.
A total of six popular Android phones – four Xiaomi models and two made by Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi brand – are about to be left behind in terms of software updates and security patches.

Here's the list


The change will take place in the next months of 2026, per this detailed report. When a phone reaches its end-of-life (EOL) stage, it is considered outdated, and the company stops creating new software specifically for it.

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The device will still function, but it will no longer receive major updates or new features. It's up to you if you're willing to take the risk of operating such a device.



So, these are the models that'll be made obsolete in 2026:

  • Xiaomi 12 Pro (EOL deadline: March 2026)
  • Xiaomi 12 (EOL deadline: March 2026)
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro (EOL deadline: October 2026)
  • Xiaomi 12T (EOL deadline: October 2026)
  • Redmi Note 12 5G (EOL deadline: March 2026)
  • Redmi 12C (EOL deadline: early 2026)

Back when we reviewed the Xiaomi 12T Pro, for example, we found it to be a strong example of an affordable flagship, offering top-tier performance, especially for gaming, while keeping cool during long sessions. Its main camera was solid, but the lack of a telephoto lens and weak ultra-wide shooter meant it fell short as a true camera phone. Overall, it's a fast, long-lasting device with excellent battery and super-fast 120W charging – and I'm sure many are still using it.

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Speaking of Xiaomi owners…

Furious comments


Xiaomi's relatively short update cycles – compared to Google and Samsung's seven-year promises – are not taken lightly.

Online, users pointed out that it feels wasteful in an era of limited resources that perfectly working phones, like their Xiaomi 11 NE Lite, no longer receive security updates, forcing early disposal. They added that they recently switched to a Google Pixel for longer software support.

Another user compared Xiaomi's approach with Samsung's, noting that even entry-level Galaxy A07 phones receive six years of Android updates and the Galaxy Tab A11 gets seven, while Xiaomi devices stop at three years for most models… or four years for newer high-end phones plus two years of security updates under HyperOS.

This goes to show that while Xiaomi phones may still perform super-duper well, people are not happy to upgrade every three to four years.

How often do you upgrade your phone?
I can barely wait a whole year to pass.
22.81%
Every two years.
14.04%
Every three years.
10.53%
I try to use my phones for five years, if possible.
21.05%
Until it stops working, I get more than 5 years out of it.
31.58%
57 Votes

What now?


With so many options available today, users don't have to stick with brands that limit software support if that's their main concern.

You can start by checking out a few of our PhoneArena guides:


What's your favorite for 2026?

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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