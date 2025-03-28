Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Galaxy S24 gets One UI 7's fanciest new feature - but it's acting up

By
Samsung Galaxy S Series
The Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus.
Galaxy S24 users are apparently experiencing a frustrating bug with One UI 7 and the new Now Bar feature.

Galaxy users waited forever for One UI 7, which will bring Android 15 to their phones alongside Samsung's new and revamped skin. Now, people have already been on the beta (some, for some time) and the stable rollout is expected to start pretty soon - that is if no unexpected delays occur.

Meanwhile, Samsung has some work to do with One UI 7 before it releases it to Galaxy S24 phones in a week or so. Apparently, the new Now Bar, a feature that One UI 7 introduces, seems to be broken right now for some Galaxy S24 users.

The Now Bar is a convenient feature to check out sports scores and more on the lock screen, somewhat reminiscent of Apple's Dynamic Island.  Unfortunately, though, it seems you may not be checking sports scores with it... on the Galaxy S24.

Many people seem to not be able to see any results from Google's Sports integration on the lock screen of the Galaxy S24 running One UI 7 beta. It looks like Google's Sports feed may be broken. The results don't show up even if you follow teams and the feature is switched on in Discover.  

It doesn't seem like an isolated issue. It is not 100% certain whether it's something on the Google side or Samsung's, but it is believed that the Google Sports feed may be the culprit. Overall, it will likely get fixed on time for the stable release, so maybe there's no reason to sweat just yet.

The Now Bar integration with Google Sports uses artificial intelligence to analyze your Google activity and based on it, to provide you with relevant sports updates as per your preferences.

Right now, this bug doesn't have a workaround, so if you're experiencing it on your Galaxy S24 device, it seems you have to wait for the next update. Most likely, this will be the stable One UI 7 update, and hopefully, it will fix this tiny but annoying issue.

The release of the One UI 7 stable should start in the U.S. on April 10 for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, and will gradually roll out to more Galaxy phones after that.
Iskra Petrova
