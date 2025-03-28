Galaxy S24 gets One UI 7's fanciest new feature - but it's acting up
Galaxy S24 users are apparently experiencing a frustrating bug with One UI 7 and the new Now Bar feature.
Galaxy users waited forever for One UI 7, which will bring Android 15 to their phones alongside Samsung's new and revamped skin. Now, people have already been on the beta (some, for some time) and the stable rollout is expected to start pretty soon - that is if no unexpected delays occur.
The Now Bar is a convenient feature to check out sports scores and more on the lock screen, somewhat reminiscent of Apple's Dynamic Island. Unfortunately, though, it seems you may not be checking sports scores with it... on the Galaxy S24.
It doesn't seem like an isolated issue. It is not 100% certain whether it's something on the Google side or Samsung's, but it is believed that the Google Sports feed may be the culprit. Overall, it will likely get fixed on time for the stable release, so maybe there's no reason to sweat just yet.
The Now Bar integration with Google Sports uses artificial intelligence to analyze your Google activity and based on it, to provide you with relevant sports updates as per your preferences.
Right now, this bug doesn't have a workaround, so if you're experiencing it on your Galaxy S24 device, it seems you have to wait for the next update. Most likely, this will be the stable One UI 7 update, and hopefully, it will fix this tiny but annoying issue.
The release of the One UI 7 stable should start in the U.S. on April 10 for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, and will gradually roll out to more Galaxy phones after that.
