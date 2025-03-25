Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout in the US is back on track

Samsung Software updates
Samsung logo
Samsung announced last week that it’s One UI 7 rollout will commence on April 7. However, in a separate post, the South Korean phone maker revealed that fans in the United States will have to wait a bit longer since the update won’t be available until April 10.

For whatever reason, Samsung decided to remove the One UI 7 announcement from its US website, which raised the question whether or not the company can still deliver on its promise, or the update has been pushed back indefinitely.

Fast forward a few more days and Samsung reposted the original announcement on its US website and also confirmed that the update is on track for an early April release: “The update will be available in the US starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 on April 10, gradually rolling out to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.”

So, if you have one of the Galaxy devices mentioned in the announcement and live in the United States, you’ll be happy to know that your One UI 7 update should arrive on April 10 as previously scheduled.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the first to receive the One UI 7 update | Image credit: PhoneArena

Although Samsung doesn’t mention any other devices in the original announcement, some of the company’s other branches have already confirmed One UI 7 will be available even for much older Galaxy flagships and mid-range devices.

Samsung Galaxy S Series

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
  • Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6
  • Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5
  • Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4
  • Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Tab

It’s unclear when these other phones and tablets will receive the One UI 7 update, but it’s probably safe to assume that Samsung will upgrade its Galaxy devices in the same order they were launched, with the newest ones being the first.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

