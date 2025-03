Samsung’s One UI 7 rollout in the US is back on track

One UI 7

Galaxy S24

One UI 7

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

One UI 7 update | Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the first to receive theupdate | Image credit: PhoneArena

Although Samsung doesn’t mention any other devices in the original announcement, some of the company’s other branches have already confirmed One UI 7 will be available even for much older Galaxy flagships and mid-range devices.



Samsung Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S24 Series

Series Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 Series

Galaxy S21 Series

Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung Galaxy Tab

Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

FE Series Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

It’s unclear when these other phones and tablets will receive the One UI 7 update, but it’s probably safe to assume that Although Samsung doesn’t mention any other devices in the original announcement, some of the company’s other branches have already confirmedwill be available even for much older Galaxy flagships and mid-range devices.It’s unclear when these other phones and tablets will receive theupdate, but it’s probably safe to assume that Samsung will upgrade its Galaxy devices in the same order they were launched, with the newest ones being the first.

Samsung announced last week that it’s One UI 7 rollout will commence on April 7. However, in a separate post, the South Korean phone maker revealed that fans in the United States will have to wait a bit longer since the update won’t be available until April 10.For whatever reason, Samsung decided to remove theannouncement from its US website, which raised the question whether or not the company can still deliver on its promise, or the update has been pushed back indefinitely.Fast forward a few more days and Samsung reposted the original announcement on its US website and also confirmed that the update is on track for an early April release: “The update will be available in the US starting with theseries, Galaxy Z Fold 6 , and Z Flip 6 on April 10, gradually rolling out to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets.”So, if you have one of the Galaxy devices mentioned in the announcement and live in the United States, you’ll be happy to know that yourupdate should arrive on April 10 as previously scheduled.