Samsung might have pushed back One UI 7 rollout in the US

0comments
Samsung had serious issues with One UI 7, which is why the rollout of one of the most anticipated software updates has been pushed back to April. Although Samsung recently confirmed it will finally start deploying the One UI 7 update on April 7, we soon discovered that Samsung fans in the United States will be getting the update three days later.

This is not unusual for Samsung updates, which usually drop a bit later in the US. In fact, the One UI 7 update is set to arrive in regions other than Europe and United States on April 14, so it all depends on where exactly you live.

The bad news is the official announcement that confirmed One UI 7 will be available in the US beginning April 10 is no longer accessible on Samsung's official website. The change has been recently spotted by SamMobile, which believes that the One UI 7 update might have been slightly delayed in the US.

The schedule for the other countries seems to have remained unchanged, so it’s just the US release that has been affected. Although the official Samsung US website continues to advertise One UI 7, clicking the “Learn more” button no longer redirects users to the previous announcement.

Samsung seems to be unable to offer a clear date for the One UI 7 rollout | Image credit: PhoneArena

More details that point to a possible delay of One UI 7 in the US appear in other announcements recently published by Samsung. For example, Samsung Australia now claims that the One UI 7 update will start from April, so no exact release date has been announced for this country.

All other announcements, even those with a date in them, mention in the footer notes that “availability may vary by market.” Even though these pieces of information might not be part of the same puzzle, it’s really odd that Samsung US has decided to remove the One UI 7 release announcement from its website.

We’re still a few weeks away from the official release of the update, so anything could happen, but things aren’t looking so good for Samsung at the moment. Nevertheless, take this with a grain of salt until Samsung says something about it.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

