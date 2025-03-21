Samsung might have pushed back One UI 7 rollout in the US

One UI 7

Samsung seems to be unable to offer a clear date for the One UI 7 rollout | Image credit: PhoneArena

More details that point to a possible delay ofin the US appear in other announcements recently published by Samsung. For example, Samsung Australia now claims that theupdate will start from April, so no exact release date has been announced for this country.All other announcements, even those with a date in them, mention in the footer notes that “availability may vary by market.” Even though these pieces of information might not be part of the same puzzle, it’s really odd that Samsung US has decided to remove therelease announcement from its website.We’re still a few weeks away from the official release of the update, so anything could happen, but things aren’t looking so good for Samsung at the moment. Nevertheless, take this with a grain of salt until Samsung says something about it.