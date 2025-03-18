Samsung just dropped One UI 7's official rollout plan - finally, here's when you get it!

One UI 7

April 7

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 +

+ Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 +

+ Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Most of these phones have already had access to the beta version in select countries through the One UI 7 .0 Beta Program. Users who were not on the program will get the One UI 7 stable when it is released, starting April 7.



Android 15