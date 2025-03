Samsung just dropped One UI 7's official rollout plan - finally, here's when you get it!

One UI 7

Most of these phones have already had access to the beta version in select countries through the One UI 7 .0 Beta Program. Users who were not on the program will get the One UI 7 stable when it is released, starting April 7.





Samsung's fans have been waiting for months for Android 15 and One UI 7 , and now the long-awaited update is finally getting its official confirmation and timeline. The company has published an official press release about the stableupdate and its rollout timeline.The Galaxy S25 series already comes with the stableversion but the three phones from the lineup are currently the only Samsung phones with it. The Galaxy S24 has had access tosince December, but only in beta - meaning potential bugs and no official stable release yet.Now, Samsung says existing Samsung Galaxies will start getting the stableon. In the following weeks, the update will expand to more Galaxy phones.is built with a focus on Galaxy AI , and you will get advanced writing tools and other fancy AI tricks with it. But AI is not the only thing that is amped up in. You'll also get to enjoy a visual revamp with a cleaner layout and smoother animations. Also, you'll be able to take advantage of a more customizable Home screen with adjustable app icon sizes.There's a new notifications layout and a customizable quick panel. You get the fancy Now Bar withas well that lets you quickly access media controls, Samsung Health, and other features, similar to Apple's Dynamic Island on newer iPhones.The camera layout will have simpler controls, and enhanced zoom options, while editing tools are getting a boost too.Finally, we have an official date for therollout. It was a rocky path Samsung users had to walk, waiting fordespite other manufacturers already offering it on their Android phones . We had some plot twists along the way , but this official press release marks the end of the struggle. So, Samsung fans, your pleas have been answered!