Samsung just dropped One UI 7's official rollout plan - finally, here's when you get it!

By
Samsung's fans have been waiting for months for Android 15 and One UI 7, and now the long-awaited update is finally getting its official confirmation and timeline. The company has published an official press release about the stable One UI 7 update and its rollout timeline.

The Galaxy S25 series already comes with the stable One UI 7 version but the three phones from the lineup are currently the only Samsung phones with it. The Galaxy S24 has had access to One UI 7 since December, but only in beta - meaning potential bugs and no official stable release yet.

Now, Samsung says existing Samsung Galaxies will start getting the stable One UI 7 on April 7. In the following weeks, the update will expand to more Galaxy phones.

On April 7, One UI 7 stable should start rolling out to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, together with the foldables Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. In the following weeks, other Galaxy phones and tablets will start receiving it:

  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Tab S9
  • Galaxy Tab S9+
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S10+
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Most of these phones have already had access to the beta version in select countries through the One UI 7.0 Beta Program. Users who were not on the program will get the One UI 7 stable when it is released, starting April 7.


One UI 7 is built with a focus on Galaxy AI, and you will get advanced writing tools and other fancy AI tricks with it. But AI is not the only thing that is amped up in One UI 7. You'll also get to enjoy a visual revamp with a cleaner layout and smoother animations. Also, you'll be able to take advantage of a more customizable Home screen with adjustable app icon sizes.

There's a new notifications layout and a customizable quick panel. You get the fancy Now Bar with One UI 7 as well that lets you quickly access media controls, Samsung Health, and other features, similar to Apple's Dynamic Island on newer iPhones.

The camera layout will have simpler controls, and enhanced zoom options, while editing tools are getting a boost too.

Finally, we have an official date for the One UI 7 rollout. It was a rocky path Samsung users had to walk, waiting for Android 15 despite other manufacturers already offering it on their Android phones. We had some plot twists along the way, but this official press release marks the end of the struggle. So, Samsung fans, your pleas have been answered!
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

