Bad news, Galaxy users: One UI 8.5 may skip some of Samsung's most popular phones

Galaxy S22 and many other 2022-released Galaxy phones might not get the One UI 8.5 update





Recommended For You

Android 16 , it does contain a lot of code changes and features plenty of updated APIs and platform-level modifications.



However, things are reportedly changing with One UI 8.5, and there's a good reason why. You see, One UI 8.5 is built on Android 16 QPR2, and while it may sound very similar to, it does contain a lot of code changes and features plenty of updated APIs and platform-level modifications.

Android 16 might remain stuck with One UI 8. Making these phones compatible with the latest software version will introduce a lot of optimization challenges. Basically, Samsung would have to eventually make these devices compatible with Android 16 QPR2 first, and this apparently isn't what the company is looking forward to doing.

List of devices that might not get the One UI 8.5 update



The South Korean giant was actually working on bringing the latest One UI update to devices like the Galaxy S22. Signs related to it were reportedly spotted on the company's server. However, there has been no new update on this since April, hinting that the development might have been stopped permanently.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy So, a device that has been promised to receive updates only untilmight remain stuck with One UI 8. Making these phones compatible with the latest software version will introduce a lot of optimization challenges. Basically, Samsung would have to eventually make these devices compatible withQPR2 first, and this apparently isn't what the company is looking forward to doing.The South Korean giant was actually working on bringing the latest One UI update to devices like the Galaxy S22. Signs related to it were reportedly spotted on the company's server. However, there has been no new update on this since April, hinting that the development might have been stopped permanently.

That said, below is the list of Samsung phones that were expected to receive the update but might not actually get it:





Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra



The brand is apparently going with a simple rule – a mobile that isn't compatible with Android 17 will not receive the One UI 8.5 update.





Do you think One UI 8.5 should come to older Galaxy flagships like the Galaxy S22 series? These phones are still powerful enough for One UI 8.5. Only if performance isn't compromised. Samsung should prioritize newer devices. Entry-level devices should not get the new One UI updates. Vote 12 Votes

Samsung hasn't broken its promise

Phones like the Android 16 was actually the last major OS update for these devices.



Phones like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy A73 were promised to receive four years of major Android OS updates, and they have technically received them.was actually the last major OS update for these devices.

As mentioned above, the mid-cycle updates like One UI 6.1 were actually a gift that the brand used to give, and it has all the rights to stop it if it wants. The QPR updates were never treated as separate Android versions, and likely it will remain the same in the future as well. It's just that making the latest software compatible with the new QPR updates brings a lot of optimization challenges.





Android 17 . However, it might not receive the One UI 9 .5 update, as it would likely be based on Android 17 QPR2.



So, in the future, it's very possible that the Galaxy S23 would be compatible with the One UI 9 , which would be based on. However, it might not receive the.5 update, as it would likely be based onQPR2.



Features affected users will miss on their Galaxy phones

The latest One UI 8.5 update comes with some really cool upgrades over its predecessor. This includes things like a customizable quick panel, That said, users who have the affected devices are definitely not very impressed with this decision. Most online complaints highlight the irony that the entry-level Galaxy A07 is receiving the latest software update while more expensive phones, such as the S22 series and the Flip 4, are not.The latest One UI 8.5 update comes with some really cool upgrades over its predecessor. This includes things like a customizable quick panel, an upgraded Bixby , better lock screen customizations, a built-in time zone converter, and much more. While all these features are great, there are two One UI 8.5 features that I personally enjoy a lot on my Galaxy S26 Plus wireless sharing with Apple devices and the completely new audio eraser.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible