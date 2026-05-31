Samsung employee spotted using wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 in public
This is what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 actually looks like.
A Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy. | Image by Ice Universe
If the numerous leaks that have surfaced so far haven't satiated your curiosity about Samsung's upcoming wide foldable handset, which will plainly be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, seeing it in the wild just might.
With Samsung's next Unpacked event rumored for July 22, the South Korean giant's next batch of foldable devices is clearly in its advanced testing phase. That, of course, includes taking them out for a real-world spin, which is exactly how the real deal was leaked.
Samsung took care to obscure the device's identity, shrouding it in an "anti-leak protective case" that does a pretty good job of hiding the finer details. However, it's unmistakably the wider foldable, sporting a book-like design and two rear cameras.
Samsung leaker Ice Universe recently posted a side-by-side image of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy units. The regular tall and narrow model, which will apparently be known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, looks quite similar to its predecessor. The Fold 8, on the other hand, opts for a passport-like design.
Samsung's large foldable phones are among the best out there, but not everyone is a fan of the tall, constricted outer screen. Similarly, once unfolded, some users find the massive 8-inch inner screen a tad excessive.
In contrast, the Fold 8's slightly smaller 7.6-inch inner display and wider 4:3 aspect ratio might make it the sweet spot when hunting for a more compact handset.
You can only have so many foldables in a lineup. From the TriFold to the rumored wide Fold 8, Samsung has a lot on its plate. That's apparently why the company is considering killing off the Flip series, which has historically lagged behind its book-style counterpart in sales.
The Fold 8 will be a perfect smaller option for customers who can't find a use case for the Flip but are still open to the idea of getting a foldable device.
Employee makes an oopsie
Galaxy Z Fold 8 wide real-world image. | Image by Aego
With Samsung's next Unpacked event rumored for July 22, the South Korean giant's next batch of foldable devices is clearly in its advanced testing phase. That, of course, includes taking them out for a real-world spin, which is exactly how the real deal was leaked.
The device looks quite thick in the image, but that's probably because of the special case. | Image by Aego
Samsung took care to obscure the device's identity, shrouding it in an "anti-leak protective case" that does a pretty good job of hiding the finer details. However, it's unmistakably the wider foldable, sporting a book-like design and two rear cameras.
A whole new look
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Fold 8. | Image by Ice Universe
Samsung leaker Ice Universe recently posted a side-by-side image of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy units. The regular tall and narrow model, which will apparently be known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, looks quite similar to its predecessor. The Fold 8, on the other hand, opts for a passport-like design.
Why might you buy the wide Fold 8?
What's the point?
Copying the Google Pixel Fold, Apple iPhone Ultra, and Huawei Pura Max.
Samsung's large foldable phones are among the best out there, but not everyone is a fan of the tall, constricted outer screen. Similarly, once unfolded, some users find the massive 8-inch inner screen a tad excessive.
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Is that the reason the Flip is going the way of the dodo?
You can only have so many foldables in a lineup. From the TriFold to the rumored wide Fold 8, Samsung has a lot on its plate. That's apparently why the company is considering killing off the Flip series, which has historically lagged behind its book-style counterpart in sales.
The Fold 8 will be a perfect smaller option for customers who can't find a use case for the Flip but are still open to the idea of getting a foldable device.
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