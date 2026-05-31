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Samsung employee spotted using wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 in public

This is what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 actually looks like.

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Anam Hamid
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galaxy z fold 8 wide vs fold 8 ultra
A Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy. | Image by Ice Universe
If the numerous leaks that have surfaced so far haven't satiated your curiosity about Samsung's upcoming wide foldable handset, which will plainly be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, seeing it in the wild just might.

Employee makes an oopsie



With Samsung's next Unpacked event rumored for July 22, the South Korean giant's next batch of foldable devices is clearly in its advanced testing phase. That, of course, includes taking them out for a real-world spin, which is exactly how the real deal was leaked.



Samsung took care to obscure the device's identity, shrouding it in an "anti-leak protective case" that does a pretty good job of hiding the finer details. However, it's unmistakably the wider foldable, sporting a book-like design and two rear cameras.

A whole new look 



Samsung leaker Ice Universe recently posted a side-by-side image of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 dummy units. The regular tall and narrow model, which will apparently be known as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, looks quite similar to its predecessor. The Fold 8, on the other hand, opts for a passport-like design.

Why might you buy the wide Fold 8?
4 Votes

What's the point?

Copying the Google Pixel Fold, Apple iPhone Ultra, and Huawei Pura Max.

Samsung's large foldable phones are among the best out there, but not everyone is a fan of the tall, constricted outer screen. Similarly, once unfolded, some users find the massive 8-inch inner screen a tad excessive.

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In contrast, the Fold 8's slightly smaller 7.6-inch inner display and wider 4:3 aspect ratio might make it the sweet spot when hunting for a more compact handset.

Is that the reason the Flip is going the way of the dodo?


You can only have so many foldables in a lineup. From the TriFold to the rumored wide Fold 8, Samsung has a lot on its plate. That's apparently why the company is considering killing off the Flip series, which has historically lagged behind its book-style counterpart in sales.

The Fold 8 will be a perfect smaller option for customers who can't find a use case for the Flip but are still open to the idea of getting a foldable device.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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