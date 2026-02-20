Samsung's Bixby just got its biggest upgrade in years that could turn it into one of the best virtual assistants

Recommended For You



Interestingly, there isn't any mention of exactly which AI is powering these upgrades in Bixby. The Korean giant recently published a blog post, which has now been deleted, announcing the integration of Perplexity in its smartphones . The demo shown in the latest post is similar to the one in the deleted post , so it's possible that Perplexity is powering all the responses in the new Bixby.

Much-needed upgrades are coming

Samsung virtual assistants often lagged other AI-driven assistants like



Just like Bixby, Gemini also displayed a relevant web search result in its own interface. However, when I asked why my phone screen always remains on when it's inside my pocket, it showed me the steps I need to follow to enable accidental touch protection instead of giving me the direct option to enable it like Bixby.



Basically, this upgrade will ensure that you don't have to manually navigate through different settings to perform the actions you want. Simply instruct Bixby with your wish, and it will intelligently understand it and perform the action for you. This will really turn out to be helpful in situations when you want to change something on your device but don't know which toggle you need to enable or disable for that.