Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Software updates

Galaxy S20 owners, brace yourselves for an upcoming Android 12 update

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Galaxy S20 owners, brace yourselves for an upcoming Android 12 update
Samsung’s latest major software update based on Android 12—One UI 4.0—came out on November 15 and has steadily rolled out to more and more Samsung phones. Of course, the first to receive the new version was the Galaxy S21 series, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, albeit not quite.

Galaxy S20 owners will soon be able to enjoy a stable One UI 4.0 as well, judging from a post by a Samsung beta operations manager. He says that Samsung is currently “preparing to open the official version” of Android 12 and One UI 4.0 for Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G. No new betas will arrive for the S20 series before the official release.

From the looks of things, Samsung seems to be just about ready to push out One UI 4.0 to Galaxy S20 owners. The update is scheduled to arrive in January, the same time as the Galaxy S10 series, the OG Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, and the Note 10 and Note 20. At least some users with these phones are sure to feel like it’s Christmas all over again.

Now, given the recent hiccups (*cough* Galaxy Z Fold 3 *cough* Z Flip 3) Samsung has had with releasing the official Android 12 and One UI 4.0, it’s safe to say that some users might prefer to wait before updating.

Like with any new version of an operating system (OS), it is okay to practice a bit of patience before hitting the “download” and “install” buttons. More often than not, phone manufacturers have a few bugs to fix before the OS can be considered stable. No matter how many tests engineers make, including the betas released beforehand, nothing shows an update’s flaws like releasing it worldwide.

A healthy dose of skepticism can save you lots of headaches, but don’t let that take away from the excitement of getting such a significant update to your phone. Sometimes it can make it feel like you’ve just bought a brand new one.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
9.7
70%off $300 Special Samsung $999 Special BestBuy $1000 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S20+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S20+ specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.3
Deal Special Amazon $1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specs
Review
8.9
User reviews
9.1
$500off $600 Special Samsung 68%off $450 Special Samsung $650 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE delayed until February 2022
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
OnePlus Nord 2 CE delayed until February 2022
Tiramisu: The first real look at Android 13 (screenshots)
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Tiramisu: The first real look at Android 13 (screenshots)
Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart
TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022
Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless