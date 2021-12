Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Android 12-based One UI 4.0 is one of the most significant system updates Samsung has ever released to its phones. For some reason, however, it seems the tech giant is experiencing tremendous difficulty with releasing One UI 4.0 to its foldable lineup—the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 The first release of a stable One UI 4.0 version to the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 was somewhat a disaster. There were numerous critical bugs, some of which straight up made the phones unusable. Samsung acted quickly, though, and hit the stop button on releasing the update to fix the reported issues and deliver a more complete and (actually) stable version of the OS.Well, after some time, Samsung took care of the problems plaguing the One UI 4.0 update for its foldables and resumed the rollout for both phones in South Korea. That was back on December 17. We are now nearing the end of the month, but for some reason, many Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 owners worldwide are still waiting for their phones to receive the update.The folks atnote that, at the moment, it seems only users in South Korea and Serbia have received the update. Samsung is yet to push it to other regions, but there is no obvious explanation for the hold-up yet. On top of that, there is no word from the company on when the release will resume. Based on owners of either of the two foldable phones, there is not much that needs to be taken care of in terms of bugs.For now, if you are an owner of a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 , you kind of have to sit and wait. It could be that Samsung is just being extra careful to avoid any screw-ups and potential backlash from disappointed users. Whatever the case, we will make sure to let you know of any updates.