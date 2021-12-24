Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Software updates

Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
The Android 12-based One UI 4.0 is one of the most significant system updates Samsung has ever released to its phones. For some reason, however, it seems the tech giant is experiencing tremendous difficulty with releasing One UI 4.0 to its foldable lineup—the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

The first release of a stable One UI 4.0 version to the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 was somewhat a disaster. There were numerous critical bugs, some of which straight up made the phones unusable. Samsung acted quickly, though, and hit the stop button on releasing the update to fix the reported issues and deliver a more complete and (actually) stable version of the OS.

Well, after some time, Samsung took care of the problems plaguing the One UI 4.0 update for its foldables and resumed the rollout for both phones in South Korea. That was back on December 17. We are now nearing the end of the month, but for some reason, many Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 owners worldwide are still waiting for their phones to receive the update.

The folks at SamMobile note that, at the moment, it seems only users in South Korea and Serbia have received the update. Samsung is yet to push it to other regions, but there is no obvious explanation for the hold-up yet. On top of that, there is no word from the company on when the release will resume. Based on owners of either of the two foldable phones, there is not much that needs to be taken care of in terms of bugs. 

For now, if you are an owner of a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, you kind of have to sit and wait. It could be that Samsung is just being extra careful to avoid any screw-ups and potential backlash from disappointed users. Whatever the case, we will make sure to let you know of any updates.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$1050off $750 Special Samsung $900off $900 Special T-Mobile $1800 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
$300off $950 Special Samsung $1000 Special Target $600off $400 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022
Xiaomi 12 press materials leak showing specs and prices
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Xiaomi 12 press materials leak showing specs and prices
Some Apple employees will be picketing on Christmas Eve
by Alan Friedman,  0
Some Apple employees will be picketing on Christmas Eve
Xiaomi 12 teasers show larger screen and narrower build than iPhone 13
by Alan Friedman,  5
Xiaomi 12 teasers show larger screen and narrower build than iPhone 13
Apple to release 4nm M2 chip next year, 3nm M2 Pro and Max in 2023
by Alan Friedman,  4
Apple to release 4nm M2 chip next year, 3nm M2 Pro and Max in 2023
Google is handing out $100 Google Store credit to some 5G Pixel 6 buyers
by Alan Friedman,  3
Google is handing out $100 Google Store credit to some 5G Pixel 6 buyers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless