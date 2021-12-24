Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 30
The first release of a stable One UI 4.0 version to the Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 was somewhat a disaster. There were numerous critical bugs, some of which straight up made the phones unusable. Samsung acted quickly, though, and hit the stop button on releasing the update to fix the reported issues and deliver a more complete and (actually) stable version of the OS.
The folks at SamMobile note that, at the moment, it seems only users in South Korea and Serbia have received the update. Samsung is yet to push it to other regions, but there is no obvious explanation for the hold-up yet. On top of that, there is no word from the company on when the release will resume. Based on owners of either of the two foldable phones, there is not much that needs to be taken care of in terms of bugs.