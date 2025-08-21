Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Epic deal knocks the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 under $450 for a limited time

Amazon has a splendid promo on a well-liked Jackery power station that you should definitely check out.

Want to ensure a solid backup power source for your home, camping adventures, and off-grid trips? The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is down 44% at Amazon right now, so it’s a great option to consider. The promo brings this portable power station with 1,070Wh capacity to less than $450, saving you $350 on its original price.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is $350 off

$350 off (44%)
For a limited time, Amazon is letting you save a huge $350 on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2. That brings the reliable portable power station to a much more tempting price. Get your 1,070Wh unit and save big while it lasts.
While the unit was available for a whopping 50% off this Prime Day, the promo was exclusive to Prime members. Plus, we don’t expect it back on Amazon anytime soon. So, if you missed out last month, this is the next best bargain.

The Explorer 1000 v2 is a powerful and highly reliable station that can juice various home appliances, tools, equipment, and of course, gadgets. It boasts a 1,500W AC output with a 3,000W surge capacity, letting it power microwaves, refrigerators, coffee makers, and more during an unexpected outage.

What about the available ports? The solar generator comes with two USB-C ports, including a PD 100W fast-charging port, one USB-A outlet, three AC sockets, and a single 12V cigarette lighter port. That’s more than enough for most users, but if you’d like to charge more than seven devices simultaneously, consider the EcoFlow Delta 2 instead.

Another nice extra here is the Explorer 1000 v2’s ultra-fast charging. The model goes from 0% to 100% in just an hour when you activate emergency charging through the Jackery app. If you’re not in a hurry, though, you might want to disable this feature for optimized battery health. Speaking of battery health, the unit packs next-gen LiFePO4 battery cells rated for 4,000 charge cycles, delivering reliable performance and peace of mind for up to 10 years.

Factor in the handy LED light and the hands-free control through the app, and you’ve got the perfect backup power companion. Whether it’s for outdoor adventures or home use, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 won’t let you down. Get yours at Amazon and save 44% while this limited-time promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
