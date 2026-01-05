Now 52% off, this powerful Anker Solix power station is way too good to ignore

Five AC outlets (1,800W)

Two USB-C ports (140W)

One 15W USB-C

One 15W USB-A port

One TT-30 port (2,400W)

The real kicker? While a 2kWh capacity should already be enough for the average user, you can expand it to a massive 4kWh with a single expansion battery. With that much power, you can keep a dual-door refrigerator running for as much as 64 hours.The Solix C2000 Gen 2 is quite versatile, too. It features 10 ports for all your essentials and 99% of home appliances:Yep, you’re even getting a dedicated port to power RV and travel trailer appliances directly! As if that’s not enough, Anker’s unit is incredibly energy-efficient, with just 9W of idle power consumption.Like most power stations, this one comes with remote control via its companion app. Among others, the Anker app offers auto-charging through the Storm Guard Mode. This lets you prepare for potential power outages due to severe weather in advance, so you’ll have plenty of power when you need it most.Let’s not overlook that this Anker station supports six ways of recharging. It also reaches 100% of power in just 58 minutes with combined AC and solar input. Speaking of solar power, it supports up to 800W of solar input, delivering 100% of battery life in three hours.All things considered, the Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 is well worth it even at its full $1,500 asking price. But at 52% off, it’s a much smarter buy. Grab it at Amazon and save big while this promo lasts.