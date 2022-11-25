50 Amazing Black Friday smartwatch deals: Now's your chance to up your wearable game!

We've been waiting all year for these discounts and they are finally here: Black Friday has officially kicked off and those shopping for a new smartwatch are in for a treat.





In this article, we round-up the very best deals on smartwatches from Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung and Amazon. If you are looking for a new Apple Watch, below you would find a cool deal on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, and we have just added a few nice deals on the Apple Watch Series 8 if you want a slightly smaller (and cheaper) watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch fans also have some great deals on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Watch 4 models from last year. All of this as well as deals on Garmin watches, Fitbit trackers and the new Google Pixel watch are all below, so read on!





Best Black Friday smartwatch deals at a glance :





Apple Watch Black Friday deals available now







These are the Apple Watch Black Friday deals available right now. We are constantly checking the prices and updating when changes occur.





Apple Watch Ultra — $60 price cut at Best Buy The Apple Watch Ultra brings a huge battery boost, it comes in a more rugged body, with a larger screen and an additional physical button over the Series 8. This is one of few discounts, so if you want one, this is a good offer to make that plunge. $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) save $50 at Walmart The larger size Series 8 with cellular connectivity scores a welcome discount over at Walmart and this might be one of the best deal on this newer model. $50 off (9%) $479 $529 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) $50 down at Walmart The Series 8 with cellular connectivity gets a neat $50 discount over at Walmart. $50 off (10%) $449 $499 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) also $50 price cut at Walmart The GPS only version of the Series 8 also gets a similar discount at Walmart with a $50 discount on the 41mm size. $50 off (13%) $349 $399 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) $50 savings at Amazon This is the lowest price recently on the newest Apple Watch S8 and it's a deal that you probably shouldn't miss if you want to jump in on the action. $50 off (13%) $349 $399 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) $30 discount at Best Buy A pretty good deal on the larger 45mm Apple Watch S8 with Cellular connectivity. $30 doesn't sound like much but this is about as good as deals get for the latest gen Apple Watch. $30 off (6%) $499 $529 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm) The lowest price yet! Target is selling you the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS for $120 less than its original price! Grab a hold of one of the best smartwatches on the market for just $309.99. $120 off (28%) $309 99 $429 99 Buy at Target Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Now at 30% off The last generation Apple Watch Series 7 is discounted in this Black Friday deal on Amazon. You can now get the 45mm GPS+Cellular version with aluminum chassis with 30% off its original price. The watch comes in (PRODUCT)RED color scheme, so you're donating part of the money to a charitable cause. Don't miss out! $160 off (30%) $369 $529 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS 40mm) is now 47% off! The original Apple Watch SE is almost half its original price at Walmart. You can get this great smartwatch at an even greater price right now. This is a great gateway to Apple wearable devices, and also a great gift for your kids, friends and family. $130 off (47%) $149 $279 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) - Save $160 at Best Buy A crazy good deal on the 41mm Series 7 model with Cellular connectivity that is not to miss. This is one of the best deals this Black Friday, so act quick on it! $160 off (32%) $339 $499 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm GPS + Cellular) - Save $100 at Best Buy If you want the 45mm Series 7 model, you have another great deal that shaves $100 OFF the price of the version with cellular connectivity. $100 off (19%) $429 $529 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS + Cellular 44mm) - Save $20 at Best Buy Looking for something more affordable? The newest 2nd gen Apple Watch SE gets a modest $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low entry point, this price cut is actually quite nice. $20 off (6%) $309 $329 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Nike SE 1st Gen (GPS 44mm) - Save $60 at Best Buy If you don't mind having an older first-gen Apple Watch SE, this is one sweet deal on that model. This deal is for the Nike branded 44mm model. $60 off (19%) $249 $309 Buy at BestBuy





Our favorite deal of the bunch has got to be the discount on the Apple Watch Ultra. It's not a huge price cut, but just enough to make those who still hesitate jump the gun. Amazon has the best deal on the Series 8, so if you want that, you'd better hurry up. There are also some nice deals on last year's Series 7 in various models.

When do smartwatch deals start on Black Friday?





They have already started! As we mentioned in the beginning of the article, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and even some manufacturers such as Samsung have all kicked off their Black Friday deals.









Which retailers have the best deals on smartwatches during Black Friday? So, shop away! We're updating this article very frequently to ensure all the deals are up-to-date and relevant, so keep that in mind.





At the moment, it looks like deals are everywhere, and it really depends on the brand and the model. Apple Watch devices seem to get the best deals on Amazon, while Galaxy Watches and other brands are receiving great discounts at Best Buy.





But you really don't need to worry about this - we're doing the heavy lifting for you. Just keep an eye on this article and you'll find all the best Black Friday offers on smartwatches, neatly arranged by brand and model.





Is it worth buying a smartwatch on Black Friday?





Of course! If you are searching for a good price on a smartwatch, your best chance will be to wait until either Black Friday or the Amazon Prime Day event. Since the latter is one of the largest (if not the largest) shopping events of the year, there is no better opportunity to get a smartwatch at a cheap price than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday



