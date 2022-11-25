50 Amazing Black Friday smartwatch deals: Now's your chance to up your wearable game!
We've been waiting all year for these discounts and they are finally here: Black Friday has officially kicked off and those shopping for a new smartwatch are in for a treat.
In this article, we round-up the very best deals on smartwatches from Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung and Amazon. If you are looking for a new Apple Watch, below you would find a cool deal on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, and we have just added a few nice deals on the Apple Watch Series 8 if you want a slightly smaller (and cheaper) watch. Samsung Galaxy Watch fans also have some great deals on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Watch 4 models from last year. All of this as well as deals on Garmin watches, Fitbit trackers and the new Google Pixel watch are all below, so read on!
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals at a glance:
- Deals on Apple Watch
- Samsung Galaxy Watch discounts
- Google Pixel watch Black Friday deals
- Fitbit promotions
- Deals on Garmin smartwatches
- Discounts on various smartwatches from other brands
- When do smartwatch deals start on Black Friday?
- Which retailers have the best deals on smartwatches during Black Friday?
- Is it worth buying a smartwatch on Black Friday?
Apple Watch Black Friday deals available now
These are the Apple Watch Black Friday deals available right now. We are constantly checking the prices and updating when changes occur.
Our favorite deal of the bunch has got to be the discount on the Apple Watch Ultra. It's not a huge price cut, but just enough to make those who still hesitate jump the gun. Amazon has the best deal on the Series 8, so if you want that, you'd better hurry up. There are also some nice deals on last year's Series 7 in various models.
See all Apple Watch Black Friday deals
Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals right now
Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon have all dropped Black Friday deals on Galaxy Watches, and Samsung has also joined in with some epic Black Friday deals. Check out the deals below:
Our favorite offer here has got to be the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which receives a neat $70 price cut. Let us remind you that this is the latest and most powerful model in Samsung's lineup.
See all Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals
Google Pixel Watch Black Friday deals
The Google Pixel Watch is one of the more exciting new watches, and even though it's fresh out of the hardware oven, it does appear in the Black Friday deals.
Amazon and Best Buy both seem to offer the same $50 discount on the new Google wearable.
Fitbit Black Friday deals
Apple and Samsung aren't the only ones offering nice wearables. Fitbit is dropping prices on some of its finest watches and fitness trackers too with discounts on the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Versa 4 and more.
See all Black Friday Fitbit deals
Garmin Black Friday offers and discounts
Here are the best Black Friday deals on Garmin smartwatches live right now:
Smartwatches from Garmin as usual see some huge price cuts. While we don't see the newer Forerunner models on sale, we do get the flagship Epix Gen 2 series with an AMOLED screen at a sweet discount and we also have lower prices for the Fenix series. Our favorite deal is on the previous generation Fenix 6 family where we get hundreds of dollars deducted from the original prices.
See all Black Friday Garmin sales
Other smartwatches discounted for Black Friday
Aside from these popular brands, there are countless options out there, and some of them can be similarly useful as an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch. Check out our selection of the best such Black Friday deals below:
When do smartwatch deals start on Black Friday?
They have already started! As we mentioned in the beginning of the article, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and even some manufacturers such as Samsung have all kicked off their Black Friday deals.
So, shop away! We're updating this article very frequently to ensure all the deals are up-to-date and relevant, so keep that in mind.
Which retailers have the best deals on smartwatches during Black Friday?
At the moment, it looks like deals are everywhere, and it really depends on the brand and the model. Apple Watch devices seem to get the best deals on Amazon, while Galaxy Watches and other brands are receiving great discounts at Best Buy.
But you really don't need to worry about this - we're doing the heavy lifting for you. Just keep an eye on this article and you'll find all the best Black Friday offers on smartwatches, neatly arranged by brand and model.
Is it worth buying a smartwatch on Black Friday?
Of course! If you are searching for a good price on a smartwatch, your best chance will be to wait until either Black Friday or the Amazon Prime Day event. Since the latter is one of the largest (if not the largest) shopping events of the year, there is no better opportunity to get a smartwatch at a cheap price than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
