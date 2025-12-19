Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) drops to an unbeatable price and even includes a gift
The phone is still worth getting, so save while you can!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is technically an older phone, and we techies tend to stay away from those, a generous deal at the official Motorola store brought it back to my attention.While the
Is this the best deal I’ve ever seen for this bad boy? Well, no, as the phone has been available for up to $220 off on a few occasions in the past. However, I think this is still a pretty awesome offer that’s worth taking advantage of. For instance, having a Moto Tag means you can attach it to an item—like your house keys—and never lose it again. No more “where are my keys?” moments!
Also, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) still packs a punch. Sure, don’t expect it to wow you with out-of-this-world performance, but its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to handle most tasks without any hiccups. Browsing the web, streaming videos, and scrolling through your Insta feed should all be seamless and stutter-free.
The onboard 50MP main camera, on the other hand, will let you capture good-looking photos, even if it doesn’t quite match the performance of today’s top flagships. And of course, there’s the built-in stylus, which allows you to take notes or sketch with ease.
There’s just one caveat that might be a dealbreaker for some: software support. Sadly, the phone won’t receive major OS updates past Android 15. That said, it will continue to get security patches until 2027, so your data will remain protected for a few more years.
The tech giant is selling this stylus-powered beauty at a sweet $129 discount, dropping the price to just $219.99. In addition, you can save even more by trading in your old phone, with Motorola offering an extra $20 off with most trade-ins. To top this off, you’ll also get a Moto Tag as a freebie, saving you an additional $30.
Recommended For You
Is this the best deal I’ve ever seen for this bad boy? Well, no, as the phone has been available for up to $220 off on a few occasions in the past. However, I think this is still a pretty awesome offer that’s worth taking advantage of. For instance, having a Moto Tag means you can attach it to an item—like your house keys—and never lose it again. No more “where are my keys?” moments!
Also, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) still packs a punch. Sure, don’t expect it to wow you with out-of-this-world performance, but its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to handle most tasks without any hiccups. Browsing the web, streaming videos, and scrolling through your Insta feed should all be seamless and stutter-free.
Speaking of streaming, the phone may be on the budget side, but its 6.7-inch pOLED screen offers pleasant visuals for the price. It even supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it feel fast and responsive, while its peak brightness of 1,200 nits ensures you’ll see the screen clearly even on the sunniest days.
The onboard 50MP main camera, on the other hand, will let you capture good-looking photos, even if it doesn’t quite match the performance of today’s top flagships. And of course, there’s the built-in stylus, which allows you to take notes or sketch with ease.
There’s just one caveat that might be a dealbreaker for some: software support. Sadly, the phone won’t receive major OS updates past Android 15. That said, it will continue to get security patches until 2027, so your data will remain protected for a few more years.
Nevertheless, for $199.99 (with the trade-in), you definitely get a lot in return. If not having the very latest version of Android isn't an issue for you, don’t miss out—save on a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: