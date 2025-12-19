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Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) drops to an unbeatable price and even includes a gift

The phone is still worth getting, so save while you can!

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A close-up of the front and back of the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).
       View now at Motorola  
While the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is technically an older phone, and we techies tend to stay away from those, a generous deal at the official Motorola store brought it back to my attention.

The tech giant is selling this stylus-powered beauty at a sweet $129 discount, dropping the price to just $219.99. In addition, you can save even more by trading in your old phone, with Motorola offering an extra $20 off with most trade-ins. To top this off, you’ll also get a Moto Tag as a freebie, saving you an additional $30.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): Save up to $200 + gift!

$199 99
$399 99
$200 off (50%)
Motorola is offering a $130 discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), dropping it to $219.99. In addition, you can save an extra $20 with an eligible trade-in. To top this off, Motorola also tosses in a free Moto Tag, saving you an additional $30. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola

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Is this the best deal I’ve ever seen for this bad boy? Well, no, as the phone has been available for up to $220 off on a few occasions in the past. However, I think this is still a pretty awesome offer that’s worth taking advantage of. For instance, having a Moto Tag means you can attach it to an item—like your house keys—and never lose it again. No more “where are my keys?” moments!

Also, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) still packs a punch. Sure, don’t expect it to wow you with out-of-this-world performance, but its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM still allow it to handle most tasks without any hiccups. Browsing the web, streaming videos, and scrolling through your Insta feed should all be seamless and stutter-free.

Speaking of streaming, the phone may be on the budget side, but its 6.7-inch pOLED screen offers pleasant visuals for the price. It even supports a high 120Hz refresh rate, making it feel fast and responsive, while its peak brightness of 1,200 nits ensures you’ll see the screen clearly even on the sunniest days.

The onboard 50MP main camera, on the other hand, will let you capture good-looking photos, even if it doesn’t quite match the performance of today’s top flagships. And of course, there’s the built-in stylus, which allows you to take notes or sketch with ease.

There’s just one caveat that might be a dealbreaker for some: software support. Sadly, the phone won’t receive major OS updates past Android 15. That said, it will continue to get security patches until 2027, so your data will remain protected for a few more years.

Nevertheless, for $199.99 (with the trade-in), you definitely get a lot in return. If not having the very latest version of Android isn't an issue for you, don’t miss out—save on a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) today!

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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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