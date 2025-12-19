This bonkers deal makes the premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 a steal at under $200
Even your wallet would want to score a pair!
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How much lower? The earbuds are selling for just under $200, after a 43% discount from their usual price of about $350 at the retailer. It’s worth noting that the standard cost of the earbuds at other retailers, including the official Sennheiser store, is closer to $300. So, the discount on Amazon looks bigger than it actually is. Nevertheless, the Momentum True Wireless 4 deliver excellent value at their current sub‑$200 price, making them a great buy for shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience ahead of Christmas.
True to Sennheiser’s heritage, they provide rich, premium sound with deep bass. In addition, they can automatically tune audio to your ears, or you can fine‑tune it yourself via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app.
Their active noise cancellation is also solid. It effectively blocks low‑frequency sounds, though it struggles more with higher‑frequency noise. As a result, while capable, it doesn’t quite match the performance of other high‑end earbuds such as Sony’s WF‑1000XM5.
On the bright side, battery life is impressive: up to 30 hours of playback when you include the case. Fast charging is another perk, giving you up to an extra hour of playtime after just an eight‑minute top‑up.
All things considered, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are a genuine bargain—especially now that they’re selling for less than $200. If they’re what you’ve been waiting for, don’t hesitate: grab a pair while the deal lasts.
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