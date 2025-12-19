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This bonkers deal makes the premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 a steal at under $200

Even your wallet would want to score a pair!

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A woman wearing a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.
       View now at Amazon  
Sennheiser is a renowned name among audiophiles—and with good reason. The company makes some of the best wired and wireless headphones and earbuds on the market. Right now, Amazon has an unmissable deal on the flagship Momentum True Wireless 4, allowing you to experience Sennheiser’s signature premium sound at a much lower price.

Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (43%)
Amazon has slashed $150 off the Momentum True Wireless 4, bringing them down to just under $200. These high‑end earbuds deliver premium sound, effective noise cancellation, and reliable battery life—all at a price that’s hard to beat. Don’t wait too long, though—you never know when this offer could expire.
Buy at Amazon

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How much lower? The earbuds are selling for just under $200, after a 43% discount from their usual price of about $350 at the retailer. It’s worth noting that the standard cost of the earbuds at other retailers, including the official Sennheiser store, is closer to $300. So, the discount on Amazon looks bigger than it actually is. Nevertheless, the Momentum True Wireless 4 deliver excellent value at their current sub‑$200 price, making them a great buy for shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience ahead of Christmas.

True to Sennheiser’s heritage, they provide rich, premium sound with deep bass. In addition, they can automatically tune audio to your ears, or you can fine‑tune it yourself via the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Their active noise cancellation is also solid. It effectively blocks low‑frequency sounds, though it struggles more with higher‑frequency noise. As a result, while capable, it doesn’t quite match the performance of other high‑end earbuds such as Sony’s WF‑1000XM5.

On the bright side, battery life is impressive: up to 30 hours of playback when you include the case. Fast charging is another perk, giving you up to an extra hour of playtime after just an eight‑minute top‑up.

All things considered, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are a genuine bargain—especially now that they’re selling for less than $200. If they’re what you’ve been waiting for, don’t hesitate: grab a pair while the deal lasts.

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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