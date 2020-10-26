iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple Picks Deals Black Friday

What iPad Black Friday Deals to expect in 2020

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 26, 2020, 8:19 AM

This article will be updated regularly as new iPad Black Friday 2020 deals become available.

It may be early for Black Friday deals on iPads at the moment, but it’s always good to be prepared beforehand. If you're considering getting yourself a new iPad this year, it may be a good option to have an idea about the best offers we expect for this Black Friday, and eventually, wait for a couple of weeks before buying one.

This year, Black Friday is on November 27th, and it’s going to be an enormous sale. Apple products are expected to get some great Black Friday discounts on major retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. It's possible we may get some cool Black Friday offer from Apple itself too.


So, without further ado, let’s dive into what we would expect to see this Black Friday in regards to iPad discounts.
Best iPad deals for Black Friday:

Best Black Friday deals on iPad 10.2 (standard model)


Apple released the iPad 8th generation this year, and maybe we won't see enormous discounts on it. However, we can expect big retailers such as Walmart or Best Buy, as well as Amazon, to give us big Black Friday discounts on iPad 7th generation from 2019. We would expect big Black Friday offers in the likes of $250 for the iPad 2019, which will have the potential to be sold out within minutes.

Additionally, the same iPad may even get a bigger discount and be down to $230 (for the 32GB model) from its $329.99 price, making it almost a steal. The 128GB model might also get a Black Friday discount, selling for around $330.

It’s not unreasonable to expect that the standard iPad 10.2-inch will be at least some $50-$80 off, especially on Amazon, Target or Best Buy.

iPad Pro Black Friday deals


In regards to the iPad Pro deals, the situation may be similar to the one with the entry-level iPad. The newest iPad Pro 4th gen (2020) is still hot out of the oven and definitely a great and very powerful iPad which we might see discounted by around $50, and if we're lucky, by around $100. For Black Friday, we would expect Best Buy and Amazon to also have some discounts on refurbished versions of the iPad Pro, whether the 11-inch or the enormous 12.9-inch model.

At the moment, Amazon is offering the iPad Pro with a $50 discount for the base 128GB model. It is available in Silver, and Space Gray color options.

The iPad Pro 11-inch is also currently discounted on Amazon:


We can also expect Best Buy to have a good Black Friday discount on both variants of the iPad Pro, although at the moment those deals have not yet arrived.

Black Friday sales on iPad Air


The iPad Air also received some upgrades by Apple this year. It’s generally a nice middle ground between the affordable iPad and the professional, powerful iPad Pro, assuring studying and working on it to be quite a pleasant experience. However, its newest iteration just recently hit the market and it is unclear whether it will be heavily discounted for Black Friday.

Nevertheless, if we're lucky, we can see some Black Friday deals on iPad Air 2020 to appear in the next weeks, offered by retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The deals might range from $20-$30 in discount. Older generations of the iPad Air or refurbished units may get even more of a discount.

iPad mini deals for Black Friday

If you don’t fancy carrying around an enormous 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or even a 10.2-inch iPad, maybe the iPad mini will be a better choice for you. It’s a more compact 7.9-inch iPad, which is still quite mighty and has a standard price of $399 for the base 64GB model with Wi-Fi only connectivity.

However, Black Friday is going to help us save some money and the iPad mini is also most likely going to be discounted on the big retailer websites. We might expect some places to have it discounted by $30, and even more, but such deals have not yet become available.

Keep checking this article as it will be regularly updated and when a Black Friday iPad mini deal appears, either on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart, we will have it here for you.

Additionally, Amazon may also offer some renewed iPad minis from previous years with some Black Friday discounts. Although these devices seem relatively older, they are renewed to work and look like completely new devices and can still be quite the bargain this Black Friday.

Related phones

iPad (2020)
Apple iPad (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$329 Apple iPad 2020
  • Display 10.2 inches 2160 x 1620 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020) View Full specs
$599 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020)
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
View amazon
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 9720 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
View amazon
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7538 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
What laptop deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Some of the best Garmin smartwatches around are on sale at all-time high discounts
Popular stories
Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S6 is on sale at a record discount of up to $200
Popular stories
Microsoft's groundbreaking Surface Duo is on sale for the first time with no strings attached

Popular stories

Popular stories
You must delete these very popular Android apps before they render your phone unusable
Popular stories
T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Huawei Kirin 9000 announced: first 5G 5nm chip with a CPU and GPU that may put it at a disadvantage
Popular stories
Best iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless