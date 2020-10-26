What iPad Black Friday Deals to expect in 2020
This article will be updated regularly as new iPad Black Friday 2020 deals become available.
It may be early for Black Friday deals on iPads at the moment, but it’s always good to be prepared beforehand. If you're considering getting yourself a new iPad this year, it may be a good option to have an idea about the best offers we expect for this Black Friday, and eventually, wait for a couple of weeks before buying one.
Also read:
So, without further ado, let’s dive into what we would expect to see this Black Friday in regards to iPad discounts.
Best iPad deals for Black Friday:
Best Black Friday deals on iPad 10.2 (standard model)
Apple released the iPad 8th generation this year, and maybe we won't see enormous discounts on it. However, we can expect big retailers such as Walmart or Best Buy, as well as Amazon, to give us big Black Friday discounts on iPad 7th generation from 2019. We would expect big Black Friday offers in the likes of $250 for the iPad 2019, which will have the potential to be sold out within minutes.
It’s not unreasonable to expect that the standard iPad 10.2-inch will be at least some $50-$80 off, especially on Amazon, Target or Best Buy.
iPad Pro Black Friday deals
In regards to the iPad Pro deals, the situation may be similar to the one with the entry-level iPad. The newest iPad Pro 4th gen (2020) is still hot out of the oven and definitely a great and very powerful iPad which we might see discounted by around $50, and if we're lucky, by around $100. For Black Friday, we would expect Best Buy and Amazon to also have some discounts on refurbished versions of the iPad Pro, whether the 11-inch or the enormous 12.9-inch model.
At the moment, Amazon is offering the iPad Pro with a $50 discount for the base 128GB model. It is available in Silver, and Space Gray color options.
The iPad Pro 11-inch is also currently discounted on Amazon:
We can also expect Best Buy to have a good Black Friday discount on both variants of the iPad Pro, although at the moment those deals have not yet arrived.
Black Friday sales on iPad Air
The iPad Air also received some upgrades by Apple this year. It’s generally a nice middle ground between the affordable iPad and the professional, powerful iPad Pro, assuring studying and working on it to be quite a pleasant experience. However, its newest iteration just recently hit the market and it is unclear whether it will be heavily discounted for Black Friday.
Nevertheless, if we're lucky, we can see some Black Friday deals on iPad Air 2020 to appear in the next weeks, offered by retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The deals might range from $20-$30 in discount. Older generations of the iPad Air or refurbished units may get even more of a discount.
iPad mini deals for Black Friday
If you don’t fancy carrying around an enormous 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or even a 10.2-inch iPad, maybe the iPad mini will be a better choice for you. It’s a more compact 7.9-inch iPad, which is still quite mighty and has a standard price of $399 for the base 64GB model with Wi-Fi only connectivity.
However, Black Friday is going to help us save some money and the iPad mini is also most likely going to be discounted on the big retailer websites. We might expect some places to have it discounted by $30, and even more, but such deals have not yet become available.
Keep checking this article as it will be regularly updated and when a Black Friday iPad mini deal appears, either on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart, we will have it here for you.
Additionally, Amazon may also offer some renewed iPad minis from previous years with some Black Friday discounts. Although these devices seem relatively older, they are renewed to work and look like completely new devices and can still be quite the bargain this Black Friday.
Also read: