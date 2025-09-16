Apple's 'vanilla' iPhone 16 comfortably ruled the world ahead of the iPhone 17's launch

Apple gets all the medals again, but not the fourth spot as well









Galaxy S25 Ultra respectively. What's changed is the world's fourth best-selling handset, which was the iPhone 15 's spot in Q1 2025, now belonging to Samsung's low-end Galaxy A16 5G . That's not exactly a big triumph for the industry-leading vendor , especially from a profit margin perspective, but the company also holds the fifth, seventh, and eight spots in the latest global smartphone sales hierarchy with the Galaxy A06 4G, Galaxy A16 4G, andrespectively.









The S25 Ultra, mind you, is down from the number seven to the number eight place, but two consecutive top ten results are certainly not bad for a super-premium Android model many prospective buyers may have found to be too expensive shortly after its early 2025 debut.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Android flagships also tend to be very front-loaded in terms of their global sales figures, so the's relatively stable popularity is likely to count as a win in Samsung's book.





But the quarter's biggest winner remains the iPhone 16 , which was only ranked 22 in Q3 2024 (with just a few days of sales, of course), then jumping to third place in Q4 (behind the 16 Pro Max and 16 Pro) before overtaking its siblings during the first three months of 2025 and absolutely crushing them between April and June.

Will the iPhone 16 score a third quarterly victory in a row?





iPhone 15 iPhone 16 appears to be even more successful than its predecessor. Most likely. After all, thewas the world's top-selling phone in both Q2 and Q3 2024, and theappears to be even more successful than its predecessor.





iPhone 16 Pro Max did come incredibly close to such a mind-blowing result in Q3 2024, so clearly, anything is possible. Of course, the most interesting thing to see in Counterpoint's Q3 2025 chart will be the positions of the newly unveiled iPhone 17 , 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air . Although it seems unlikely that any of these four rookies will manage to crack the global top five with under two weeks of availability, thedid come incredibly close to such a mind-blowing result in Q3 2024, so clearly, anything is possible.









iPhone 17 will not be the best-selling member of its family at first either, nonetheless looking all but guaranteed to eventually take the crown away from the 17 Pro Max and hold on to it for a good six or nine months of its own. The iPhone 17 Pro Max reportedly got off to an even stronger pre-order start than its predecessor , mind you, keeping all its siblings at bay... for the time being. As such, it's likely that the "vanilla"will not be the best-selling member of its family at first either, nonetheless looking all but guaranteed to eventually take the crown away from the 17 Pro Max and hold on to it for a good six or nine months of its own.



iPhone 15 , but the Galaxy A16 4G and S25 Ultra too in Q2 2025 sales. Of course, if the iPhone 16 Pro in addition to eclipsing the 16e, but that's probably a story for a different time. Meanwhile, the affordable iPhone 16e deserves a quick mention as well for beating not only the, but the Galaxy A16 4G and S25 Ultra too in Q2 2025 sales. Of course, if the A16 4G and A16 5G were one and the same device, their results could be enough to rival thein addition to eclipsing the 16e, but that's probably a story for a different time.





Finally, let's give a shout-out to Xiaomi as well, which has basically made a habit of breaking the smartphone market's Apple/Samsung duopoly with a single ultra-affordable model. This time, it's the Redmi 14C 4G that ranks right behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra and ahead of the iPhone 15 , dropping a spot from Q1 and looking set to exit the top ten in Q3 due to its slowly advancing age.







