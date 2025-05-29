iPhone 16 tops the world in sales for Q1 2025 – but budget phones are rising fast

Apple is keeping a strong presence in the top-10 list, and Apple devices have secured five sports for the fifth consecutive March quarter. Curiously enough, Apple's main competitor, Samsung , featured one fewer model in the top-10 list in comparison to last year.





Meanwhile, Apple's main competitor, Samsung, saw its premium flagship drop to the seventh spot in Q1 2025, coming from the fifth spot of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the first quarter of last year. According to the report, this drop could be due to a shorter sales window for the S25 Ultra during the period.



The Galaxy A06 also experienced strong growth. It seems there's a surge in demand for low-end smartphones across all regions. And yep, this segment became the fastest-growing segment in the first quarter of this year, claiming nearly 20% of total global smartphone sales.





